Where Will Jayden-Jamal Hanne Commit?
Where will Jayden-Jamal Hanne, a 2025 defensive lineman, commit?
The Georgia Bulldogs have been rolling on the recruiting trail as of late, so much so, that they even added a name to their 2026 recruiting class as Jontavius Wymann committed to the Bulldogs on Saturday. Another name is set to come off of the board at 4 PM on Monday as defensive lineman Jayden-Jamal "JJ" Hanne will be announcing his commitment between Georgia, Nebraska, Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M.
Hanne is a name that recently surged onto the recruiting scene. He's rated as a three-star prospect but the ceiling is much higher than the rating. He has a great athletic traits and tremendous size as he is listed at 6'5 and 280 pounds. Hence the reason why so many major power four programs are in the mix for his recruitment.
As to where he will be committing, Georgia appears to be the leader here. The Bulldogs have become known to not only recruit these style of players but land them as well: Big bodied defensive lineman who still haven't really tapped into their potential just yet. He is based out of California but came over from Germany and has only being playing football as of the last couple of years.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Shamari Earls, DB
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Christian Garrett, DL
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Rashad Johnson, S
- Cortez Smith, OL
