Who Will Be the Next Commit for Georgia Football?
A list of players who could be the next to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs are on a hot streak on the recruiting trail as of late. Just this week, they have landed two new commits and three players who were already committed shut down their recruitment and canceled their remaining official visits. With that said, here is a list of players who could be the next to commit to the Bulldogs.
Ekene Ogboko, OL
Ogboko was on an official visit to Georgia last weekend, and the Bulldogs remain in good standing. He is one of the top-rated offensive linemen in the class, and with Georgia already having three offensive linemen committed, Ogboko could be the next domino to fall to start finishing out that group. The North Carolina prospect does have an official visit to Notre Dame scheduled, but maybe he follows suit like some of the other commits and gets in the class and locks things down before then.
Craig Daindridge, WR
Much like the offensive line group, Georgia has three wide receivers already committed in the 2026 class. Daindridge has been a high priority for the Bulldogs in this class. He took an official visit to Georgia a couple of weeks ago and Georgia remains in a good spot with him. He will ultimately be choosing between Georgia, Georgia Tech, Stanford, Tennessee and Oklahoma.
Right now he is set to commit on June 25th so as that date gets closer, Georgia is certainly a team to keep an eye on there.
Jireh Edwards, S
The five-star safety in the class is set to come off the board in early July and it appears to be a tight race between Alabama and Georgia. Edwards visited Alabama on June 6th and the Crimson Tide feels good about where they stand there. However, the Bulldogs have been cleaning out the secondary group in this year's class with four defensive backs committed. So don't count the Bulldogs out just yet.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily