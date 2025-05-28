Wide Receiver Kavon Conciauro Announces Final Five - Includes Georgia Football
Kavon Conciauro, a 2026 wide receiver, announces final five schools and includes Georgia football.
The Georgia Bulldogs are continuing to try and add more names to their 2026 recruiting class and they just got good news on one of the wide receivers they are after. Kavon Conciauro announced his final five schools and included Georgia. He also included Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Auburn and Duke.
Conciauro is a Georgia native and is rated as a three star prospect. He is ranked the 432nd-best player in the country, the 68th-best wide receiver and the 51st-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings. He is set to take official visits to Georgia Tech on May 30th, Auburn on June 6th, Mississippi State on June 13th and Georgia on June 20th.
The Bulldogs currently have two wide receiver commits in the class. Vance Spafford and Brady Marchese are the names who have already joined the group and now Georgia will try to add Conciauro.
Official visits are starting to ramp up as well and Georgia will likely add a list of names to the 2026 class over the next couple of months as recruits get on campus. The Bulldogs getting the final visit for Conciauro could be a good sign. He does not yet have a commitment date but he told Bulldogs on SI when we visited him in May that he plans to commit in late June or early July.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Graham Houston, OL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
