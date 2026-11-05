Three Players to Watch in Georgia Football's Showdown at Ole Miss

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Ole Miss Rebels will face off. This is Pete Golding’s first campaign as the Rebels’ full time head coach, and Kirby Smart’s squad is looking for revenge after suffering a heartbreaker at their hands in the College Football Playoff last season.

There are stars all across the board. Each team has a superstar. Georgia’s Chris Cole has emerged as arguably the best defensive player in the country. Everybody knows about Trinidad Chambliss. He is a smart and experienced quarterback that is capable of making magician-like plays. Ask the Dawgs.

So, let’s take a look at three guys this weekend you need to keep an eye on that are not those two.



Ole Miss Wide Receiver Deuce Alexander

The SEC Availability report noted that star running back Kewan Lacy will miss this game with a shoulder injury. Because Ole Miss hasn’t been able to run the ball, in part due to Lacy being in and out of the lineup, Chambliss has been asked to do more and to throw more. Alexander is his favorite target and Ole Miss’ most dangerous offensive weapon on the outside.

Alexander leads the Rebels with 48 catches and 669 yards. He is also tied for the lead in touchdown receptions with five. The speedster can hurt defenses, and as good as Georgia’s secondary is, top wideouts have still done a solid job getting some production. Oklahoma’s Isaiah Satenga and Auburn’s Chaz Nimrod are a couple of examples.

Without Lacy, he is the best player on the offense not named Chambliss. Ellia Robinson IV, Demello Jones and Braylon Conley have a tough task ahead of them.

Georgia Running Back Nate Frazier

He is a star in his own right, so bringing up Nate Frazier isn’t like telling a secret. It is the circumstance. He was Georgia’s clear RB1 to start the season and looked like he had leveled up in the first couple of weeks. He was as explosive as ever.

Then came the rib injury in the third game against Arkansas that kept him out of the better part of the next couple of contests. He returned in full against Auburn and couldn’t manage even 20 yards on nine carries.



In his absence, Dwight Phillips Jr. emerged as a real playmaker. Phillips Jr. is the fastest player on Georgia’s team and he has been the most efficient runner for the Dawgs. He was the most efficient runner for Georgia this last Saturday, but he was out-touched by Frazier, who looked a lot more like the Nate Frazier that we saw at the beginning of the season.

The junior totaled 57 yards and a score on 12 carries. He rushed his offensive linemen off the field after scoring. He didn’t want to celebrate. It was all business for the California native.

Let’s see if he handles the bulk of the carries against an Ole Miss defense that left Florida run up and down the field on it earlier this season.

Ole Miss Defensive End Blake Purchase

Blake Purchase transferred to Ole Miss to play for Golding this season and he has been the best addition that the first time head coach made to the team so far. Purchase leads Ole Miss in sacks with 4.5. He has forced two fumbles and has deflected three passes. Like Cole, purchase does a little bit of everything.

Ole Miss’ defense has taken a little bit of a step back compared to last season, but Purchase can be a gamewrecker. The former Oregon Duck is making the most of his new home, and is someone that Gunner Stockton will have to have eyes on before each snap.