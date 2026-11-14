Tragedy Strikes Rabun Gap, Georgia Football with Passing of Star Player, UGA Commit

ATHENS - Georgia football and the Rabun Gap School suffered a tremendous tragedy Friday morning.

Defensive lineman Marcellus Young-Casario, who has been committed to play for Georgia football coach Kirby Smart and the Buldogs since June, passed away according to numerous reports. The death was first reported by Jeremy Johnson of UGAsports.com. In a statement released by Rabun Gap Young-Casario was not named, but the school said that a “medical incident” occurred which led to the student being transported to a hospital.

As of Saturday at Noon Rabun Gap has not confirmed publicly that Young-Casario is the student that passed away.

“It is with a heavy heart that I report the death of an upper school boarding student,” said Bob Ahrens, head of Gap Head of School. “Our community is heartbroken, and our prayers are with the student’s family, friends, classmates and all who are grieving. Out of respect for this student and their family, we will not be able to release additional details at this time.”

Rabun Gap is a boarding school in northeast Georgia. Young-Casario attended the institution starting in this year. He committed to Kirby Smart and Georgia Football in June - telling Dawg Post that he was excited about the opportunity with the Bulldogs.

“Coach (Trey) Scott said he loves the way I play and that my size is unteachable,” Young-Casario told Dawg Post’s Matt DeBary at the time. “He said someone with my size shouldn’t be able to move like how I do. He said he sees me as a threat in a wide technique - pretty much anywhere on the line.”

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Young-Casario had a unique story - growing up in Canada he moved to Georgia to get more exposure for his hopes to play football in the Southeastern Conference.

"Since I was a kid it was my dream to play SEC ball, and Georgia is at the top of the SEC consistently. It truly felt like a blessing to have this opportunity,” Young-Casario told Dawg Post in June.

Multiple teammates and former teammates of Young-Casario tweeted their reaction to the news including Oklahoma commit Jay Schell, who said he would miss his teammate.

"This morning I lost my brother unexpectedly. I am at a loss for words. He was such a great teammate and friend to me. He had such a bright future ahead of him at UGA,” Schell wrote on social media. “I know for a fact he is with the Lord today. It’s so eye opening for someone to be with you one second and gone the next.”

Rabun Gap RB Royce Djouguem added his sorrow:

“Words can’t even explain how we feel about you Mar. You were a light in our community and a true kind hearted person,” Djouguem wrote on social media. “My heart aches over you and all we can do is (honor) you and carry your name with us throughout the trials and tribulations of life gods plan is bigger than all of this and I know you’re watching over us in a better place big brother.”