Does Mike Bobo Need to Unleash This for Georgia Football?

There was one position group for the Georgia Bulldogs that got more positive buzz than any other heading into this season, and this is a team that had a lot of hype back in August.

The stacked tight end room murmured about the most. It is the group that stands out the most from a physical standpoint when you see them all lined up in practice, other than the monstrous offensive linemen. They are filled with four and five-star recruits. They are so deep at that position that a five-star freshman who is one of the most decorated and best players in Georgia high school football history doesn’t see the field one bit in SEC play.

I wouldn’t say that Kirby Smart and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo have completely unleashed this group yet. Is it time for them to do so?

Lawson Luckie is the old man in the room as the senior. He leads the room with 12 catches for 197 yards and two scores. While it hasn’t happened often, there have been big tight end games from tight ends since Brock Bowers departed Athens. Luckie scored three touchdowns against Ole Miss in the regular season last year.

His numbers this season are about what you would expect them to be, but the numbers for the rest of the group are a little low considering the injuries Georgia has suffered to its wide receivers and running backs and the hype these guys got.

Elyiss Williams and Ethan Barbour, the two standout tight end recruits from the 2025 class have essentially reclaimed their roles as blockers that they had a year ago with Williams getting more playing time this season. Williams has also been a red zone threat with his big frame.

Jaden Reddell is the guy that is not getting the ball as much as you may think, and the question is: What is stopping the coaches from feeding him?

Reddell is 6’4” and about 240 pounds. He is the fastest player in the group and has made some “wow” types of plays that Bowers used to make in the red and black. He started the season off hot with multiple SportsCenter Top 10 worthy plays in the season opener, and he made a huge play against the Crimson Tide in Georgia’s win in Tuscaloosa. Other than that, he hasn’t gotten the ball much, and the entire group hasn’t as a whole.

The tight ends have touched the ball seven times over the previous two games for Georgia. Redell has just 12 touches on the entire season. This talented group just isn’t getting the ball as much as people thought they would.

A good sign for them is that they were super important in one of Georgia’s two close games. In the Alabama game, Reddell had a 53-yard catch that put the Dawgs in scoring range. Luckie had two receptions, one of them going for 26 yards. Gunner Stockton hit Williams on a third down at the end of the game that helped seal the deal.

This is a versatile group that Stockton seems to have a lot of trust in. Are bigger games ahead for them?