Turns out ESPN's Stephen A Smith was 100% Right about Georgia Football
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ATHENS - It turns out ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith was exactly right about Georgia Football.
“You are about to get your a— kicked,” Smith said during a segment on his show to former Oklahoma star Gerald McCoy, who was making the case that the Sooners would play with the Bulldogs, and maybe even upset them.
That never came close to happening. After a three and out on offense, the Dawgs scored touchdowns on back-to-back drives. Then linebacker Chris Cole ripped off an 85-yard fumble return for a touchdown to all but end the game.
“It was a 14-point turn around,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said of the play.
By halftime the No. 2 Bulldogs were up 28-0, and the rout was on. Georgia ended up winning the game 41-13. The four-touchdown loss is the worst Oklahoma has suffered since No. 1 Texas smashed the Sooners 34-3 in Dallas in 2024.
"People are pissed," Venables told reporters after the game. “You’ve got to be able to have honest conversations within your family. That's that's what a normal family should do. That's what I would be disappointed if they weren't, you know... I'd be concerned if there weren't some guys who were pissed. But I do believe in character. I do believe in that. I know we have incredibly strong character guys who are alphas. Guys who are incredibly invested.”
UGA coach Kirby Smart said the turnovers were the major reason why Georgia won Saturday night.
“The Dawgs didn't beat the Dawgs today, but the Sooners in a lot of ways beat the Sooners,” he told reporters after the contest. “They gifted us multiple turnovers that could've been touchdowns and the game would've been different.”
Georgia (4-0) moves on to playing Vanderbilt this week. The Sooners (2-2) are off this week before the yearly showdown with No. 1 Texas in Dallas.
“We have to get out of our own way,” Venables added of his team.
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After two-plus decades of covering the Georgia Bulldogs and the SEC, Dean Legge is one of the definitive voices in Athens and beyond. Legge has authored two books - DAWGSTRUCTION and DOUBLE DAWGS - with each chronicling Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' run to national titles in 2021 and 2022. Legge has been a Heisman Trophy voter since 2005 and a Biletnikoff Award voter since 2009. He’s covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game, College Football Playoff National Championship Games, the NCAA Tournament, the College World Series as well as a slew of college football, basketball and baseball games. Legge graduated from Coker College in 1999 with a degree in Political Science. He played both tennis and basketball for the Cobras. After graduating, Legge completed his academic career at the University of Georgia where he earned a Master of Public Administration from the School of Public and International Affairs in 2001. In 2008, Legge was elected President of the Coker College Alumni Association. He served on the Board of Trustees at Coker from 2009 to 2017 and was a member of the Executive Committee, Student Services and Enrollment Committee and Athletic Committee in that time. Legge is a native of Tucker, Georgia.Follow Dawg_Post