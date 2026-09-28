Turns out ESPN's Stephen A Smith was 100% Right about Georgia Football

ATHENS - It turns out ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith was exactly right about Georgia Football.

“You are about to get your a— kicked,” Smith said during a segment on his show to former Oklahoma star Gerald McCoy, who was making the case that the Sooners would play with the Bulldogs, and maybe even upset them.

That never came close to happening. After a three and out on offense, the Dawgs scored touchdowns on back-to-back drives. Then linebacker Chris Cole ripped off an 85-yard fumble return for a touchdown to all but end the game.

“It was a 14-point turn around,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said of the play.

By halftime the No. 2 Bulldogs were up 28-0, and the rout was on. Georgia ended up winning the game 41-13. The four-touchdown loss is the worst Oklahoma has suffered since No. 1 Texas smashed the Sooners 34-3 in Dallas in 2024.

"People are pissed," Venables told reporters after the game. “You’ve got to be able to have honest conversations within your family. That's that's what a normal family should do. That's what I would be disappointed if they weren't, you know... I'd be concerned if there weren't some guys who were pissed. But I do believe in character. I do believe in that. I know we have incredibly strong character guys who are alphas. Guys who are incredibly invested.”

UGA coach Kirby Smart said the turnovers were the major reason why Georgia won Saturday night.

“The Dawgs didn't beat the Dawgs today, but the Sooners in a lot of ways beat the Sooners,” he told reporters after the contest. “They gifted us multiple turnovers that could've been touchdowns and the game would've been different.”

Georgia (4-0) moves on to playing Vanderbilt this week. The Sooners (2-2) are off this week before the yearly showdown with No. 1 Texas in Dallas.

“We have to get out of our own way,” Venables added of his team.