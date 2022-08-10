2025 Catcher Dominic Stephenson Commits to Georgia Tech

After landing 2025 outfielder Wesley Bass last week, Georgia Tech Baseball got another talented player to commit from the state of Georgia. Dominic Stephenson, a catcher that plays at Harrison High School, committed to the Yellow Jackets on Tuesday and was added to the class for Georgia Tech.

At 6-1 170 LBS, Stephenson already has an intriguing frame to add to and he should do that by the time he reaches Georgia Tech. He is a talented hitter with room to grow there as well.

Georgia Tech's ability to send catchers to the MLB had to also be a factor as well for Stephenson. Kevin Parada just went in the first round and there have been plenty of others that have enjoyed success at the next level.

Stephenson is now the fifth commitment for Georgia Tech and the first catcher.

