Final Score: Georgia Tech's Offense Powers Them to 16-4 Win Over Western Michigan in Game One of Series
It was relatively easy work today for Georgia Tech as they hosted Western Michigan for game one of their weekend series. The Yellow Jackets jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first two innings and despite giving up four runs to the Broncos in the 6th, they were never in serious danger of losing this game today.
The offense for Georgia Tech scored 16 runs on 15 hits today, including four home runs, as well as only striking out five times. Kyle Lodise, Drew Burress, Kent Schmidt, Vahn Lackey, Parker Brosius, and Carson Kerce all had multi-hit days. Lodise, Burress, Alex Hernandez, and Drew Rogers all hit home runs. The Yellow Jackets have now scored 16 runs in back-to-back games.
It was a strong day on the mound aside from the 6th inning. Tate McKee struck out ten batters in five innings pitched as well as giving up seven hits and three earned runs. Porter Buursema gave up one run, but Caden Gaudette and Carson Ballard did not give up any runs across four innings.
It was a strong start to the series for Georgia Tech and they will go for the series win tomorrow afternoon at 2:00 p.m. ET.
Let's recap the day.
Georgia Tech's Lineup today:
1. SS Kyle Lodise
2. CF Drew Burress
3. DH Kent Schmidt
4. 1B Alex Hernandez
5. LF Tyler Neises
6. 3B Vahn Lackey
7. LF Caleb Daniel
8. 9. C Drew Rogers
9. 2B Carson Kerce
Tate Mckee is on the mound today.
Georgia Tech struck first today. After a two strikout top of the 1st from Mckee, Lodise walked to start the inning and the Burress brought the first runs across the plate with a 2-run HR to make it 2-0. It was the only runs of the inning, but it was a solid start for the Yellow Jackets offense.
After Lackey struck out to start the inning, Daniel walked to give Georgia Tech a base runner. It looked like Georgia Tech might have a quick inning, but Kerce doubled to put runners on second and third. That gave way to Lodise, who blasted a three-run homer to give Georgia Tech a 5-0 lead. Burress then singled and stole second and was driven in with an RBI single from Schmidt to make it 6-0. Georgia Tech was not done though. Hernandez then came to the plate and blasted a two-run HR, the third HR of the game for Georgia Tech and the game was blown open as the Yellow Jackets led 8-0. Neises lined out to end the inning, but it was a statement inning for Georgia Tech.
The next three innings were scoreless. McKee was striking out batters left and right, but the Georgia Tech offense went cold after a powerful 2nd inning. It looked like Western Michigan did not have have a chance to get back in the game, but they punched back in the 6th.
McKee gave up a pair of singles to start the inning and that led to an RBI double to give WMU its first run of the game and then his day was done. Porter Burrsema came in to replace him and he only lasted three batters. Buursema hit a batter to load the bases and then hit two more batters to score two more runs to make it 8-3. He was replaced by Caden Gaudette, who gave up a sac fly to give the Broncos another run and make it 8-4. He got the final three outs, but Georgia Tech's lead was cut in half going to the bottom of the 6th. McKee struck out ten batters in five innings pitched as well as giving up seven hits and three earned runs.
Georgia Tech struck back quickly though. Lackey hit a leadoff double and Brosius nailed a bunt for a single to give the Yellow Jackets two runners on with no outs. That brough up Drew Rogers, who blasted a three-run home run to give Georgia Tech an 11-4 lead and there were still no outs. Kerce doubled and then Lodise brought him home with an RBI single to extend the lead to 12-4. After a ground out from Burress, Schmidt hit an RBI single to make it 13-4 and giving Georgia Tech its fifth run of the inning. Hernandez walked to put two runners on base and then Nieses singled, but that resulted in Hernandez being thrown out. Lackey was hit by a pitch to load the bases and then Brosius drew a bases loaded walk to make it 14-4. It was the final run of the inning, but Georgia Tech was back up and this time it was a double-digit lead.
Georgia Tech went on to add two more runs in the 8th, but the game was well out of hand. The Yellow Jackets responded strongly after running into some trouble in the 6th and won convincingly 16-4.
