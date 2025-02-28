Georgia Tech Officially Announces Three New Hires, Including New Linebackers Coach Darius Eubanks
It was reported on last week, but Georgia Tech has officially announced the hiring of three new members to its staff, including new linebackers coach Darius Eubanks.
Eubanks comes to The Flats from his alma mater, Georgia Southern, where he spent the last two seasons, first as secondary coach in 2023, then as linebackers coach and run game coordinator in 2024. His ultra-successful stint at Georgia Southern was highlighted by coaching two all-conference linebackers in 2024 – including the Sun Belt Conference’s leading tackler and Defensive Player of the Year, Marques Watson-Trent – and helping the Eagles finish among the top 30 nationally in interceptions behind all-conference safety T.J. Smith in 2023.
Eubanks played linebacker and defensive back at Georgia Southern from 2009-12, starting in 50-of-52 games and racking up 260 tackles and 22 passes defended for his collegiate career. He was a first-team all-Southern Conference selection as a senior and helped lead the Eagles to three NCAA Division I FCS semifinals appearances in his four seasons at Georgia Southern.
He went on to play four seasons (2013-16) in the National Football League with the Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Following the conclusion of his NFL career, Eubanks got into coaching as a defensive line graduate assistant at Arkansas in 2017. He then went on to spend three seasons at Samford, first as safeties coach in 2018 and 2019, then as defensive backs coach and co-special teams coordinator during the Covid-19-delayed spring 2021 season.
He moved to Atlanta and the FBS ranks in 2021 as safeties coach at Georgia State, before one season as defensive backs coach at Liberty (2022). His experience also includes a fellowship as a defensive assistant (ILB/OLB) with the NFL’s Miami Dolphins in 2024.
In all, Eubanks has coached five all-conference honorees, an FCS all-American, three players that ranked in the top 15 nationally in interceptions and five that have gone on to play in the NFL. He has also helped lead his teams to bowl games in all four seasons of his coaching career at the FBS level.
Georgia Tech also announced the hirings of Brendan Farrell as the senior strategist for special teams and game management and Alex Mathis as the executive director of recruiting.
Farrell most recently spent five seasons (2019-23) as assistant special teams coach for the Miami Dolphins. From 2020-22, Miami was one of only two NFL teams to block at least one punt in three-straight seasons and, in 2019, the Dolphins scored a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles on a fake field goal that was named the NFL Play of the Year at the annual NFL Honors ceremony.
Mathis comes to Tech from UCF, where he spent three years, first as assistant director of player personnel (2022-23), before being promoted to executive director of recruiting (2023-24). In his time at UCF, he helped the Knights land three top-40 recruiting classes (No. 37 in 2022, No. 38 in 2023 and No. 34 in 2024, according to 247Sports).
Before moving to the collegiate level, Mathis spent eight years as a coach and recruiting coordinator at three Georgia high schools – Fredrica Academy (assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator – 2015-19), Brantley County H.S. (recruiting coordinator and running backs coach – 2020) and Glynn Academy (recruiting coordinator and RB coach – 2021). He helped coach Fredrica to a state championship in 2018.
Additional Links
Georgia Tech Sends Out Offer To One Of Nation's Top 2026 Wide Receiver Prospects
2025 NFL Combine: Georgia Tech Defensive Tackle Zeek Biggers Puts Up Impressive Day In Indianapolis
Bleav Georgia Tech: Complete Spring Football Preview for the Yellow Jackets