Georgia Tech Baseball is back in the Top 25 for the First Time in Nearly a Month

After a short hiatus from the College Baseball Rankings, Georgia Tech Baseball has found its way back after an impressive series win over Miami.

Georgia Tech had been as high as number six this season, but some tough series losses put them a step back. They appear to have gained their momentum back after this weekend and are hoping to carry that momentum into the weekend series against Clemson coming up.

D1Baseball has Georgia Tech ranked 21st, one spot ahead of rival Georgia. Tennessee was still the number one ranked team and the highest-ranked ACC team is now Virginia Tech. Miami, Louisville, Virginia, Notre Dame, and Florida State are the other ACC teams in the rankings.

BaseballAmerica has Georgia Tech ranked 23rd. The ACC is well represented in this poll as well, with Virginia Tech, Miami, and Louisville in the top ten alone. Virginia and Florida State are the other schools in the rankings.

The USA Today Coaches Poll had the Yellow Jackets just inside the top 25 at the 24th spot. Miami, Virgina Tech, Louisville, Virginia, Notre Dame, and Florida State are the other teams in the rankings.

Most importantly, Georgia Tech has a solid RPI ranking of 17.

Georgia Tech is back in action this Friday on the road against Clemson.

