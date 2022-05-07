Georgia Tech Baseball Blown Out by Clemson 9-3 in Series Opener

Georgia Tech got off to a bad start this weekend by losing big on the road to Clemson

Georgia Tech Baseball came into the night looking to get the weekend started off on the right foot against Clemson. Fresh off of a series win against Miami and getting back in the college baseball rankings, Georgia Tech was hoping to keep the momentum going. John Medich was on the mound for the Yellow Jackets to start the game and he pitched a phenomenal game in game one against the Hurricanes last week.

The first inning was not kind to Georgia Tech. After Georgia Tech's first three batters struck out, Medich got off to a shaky start pitching. Medich issues a walk to the first batter then a wild pitch and then a single allowed the Tigers to strike first 1-0. Clemson would add another run before the inning was over and it was 2-0.

It was a rough first few innings for the Georgia Tech offense. Through the first four innings, the Yellow Jackets' hitters were 2-14 with five strikeouts.

RBI singles in the third and fourth inning stretched the lead to 5-0 for Clemson and it was about as disappointing of a start as Georgia Tech could ask for and it would only get worse from there.

Clemson would hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning to make it 7-0. An RBI double and RBI single in the sixth inning would get the lead to 9-0.

An RBI from Colin Hall was the first run of the evening for the Yellow Jackets in the seventh and made the lead 9-1. Stephen Reid would make it a six run game after his two run homer in the same inning. It was by far the most productive inning for the team up to that point, but Clemson still led 9-3.

The relief pitching was not great in this game either. After Medich gave up five earned runs, Aeden Finateri would give up three more earned runs and just did not have his best stuff tonight.

It was just an ugly game for one of the top offenses in the country. Clemson is ranked near the bottom of the conference in a lot of offensive categories and they were the much better team hitting the ball tonight.

Georgia Tech and Clemson will face off in game two of the series tomorrow at 3:00 p.m.

