Georgia Tech Baseball Drops Midweek Game to Troy

After losing the series to Duke, Georgia Tech Baseball came into the night needing a win against Troy in the worst way. There has been heavy criticism about the pitching as of late and it is valid. The offense has been fantastic, but the Yellow Jackets' pitching has been a disaster. True freshman Cody Carwile was taking the mound tonight for Georgia Tech and hoped to start turning things around for the pitching staff.

Georgia Tech hopped on the board first courtesy of an RBI double from Tres Gonzales that scored Andrew Jenkins and Georgia Tech led 1-0 after the first inning.

A solo home run from Troy in the second inning would tie the game 1-1, but the Yellow Jackets' offense would quickly take the lead back in the bottom of the inning. Stephen Reid had an RBI double and then Jake DeLeo had a sacrifice fly to give Georgia Tech a 3-1 lead.

Carwile would start to struggle in the top of third, however. A two-RBI single would tie the game up and then Troy would take the lead with an RBI single and Carwile was replaced by Aeden Finateri.

After the Trojans went up 4-3, they looked to extend the lead and did just that. A two-run home run gave Troy a 6-3 lead and things were starting to look ugly for Georgia Tech. Sam Crawford would replace Aedan Finateri.

After a few scoreless innings from both sides, Kevin Parada tied things up with a three-run home run, which was his 20th of the season. Georgia Tech was unable to do anything the rest of the inning but headed to the eighth inning tied at 6-6.

Both teams would be held scoreless in the eighth inning, which set up for a potentially game-winning opportunity for the Yellow Jackets.

Troy would score in the top of the ninth inning and take a 7-6 lead thanks to an RBI single. Then with two outs, Troy hit a two-RBI single to make it 9-6. A fielding error would give the Trojans two more runs in the inning and made it 11-6. It was an utter disaster of an inning from Georgia Tech and it only got worse. An RBI double would extend the lead to 12-6. Cole McNamee struggled mightily in the inning pitching.

Parada hit a two-run home run to make it 12-8, but the Yellow Jackets could not rally and lost the game.

Georgia Tech will be back in action on Friday at home against the top team in the ACC, Miami.

