After an uneven two-game series against Kennesaw State, Georgia Tech Baseball was in need of a win. For the first time this season, the Yellow Jackets went on the road for the weekend series against NC State, a team that is in the bottom half of the ACC standings, but is better than their record would indicate.

The offenses were quiet for the first part of the game, but Jack Rubenstein got things going for the Yellow Jackets with a bases-loaded walk to put Tech up 1-0. NC State did answer, however, with a solo home run from Devonte Brown in the bottom of the third inning.

Going to the fourth inning, the Yellow Jackets were able to take the lead on a wild pitch from NC State and go up 2-1. Tres Gonzales then hit an RBI single to extend the lead to 3-1. It looked like the game was about to be blown open by the Yellow Jackets when Andrew Jenkins hit a three-run home run to take a 6-1 lead to the bottom of the fourth.

The bottom of the fourth inning was an absolute disaster for the Yellow Jackets, however. The Wolfpack overcame the five-run deficit to tie the game and it was due to sloppy play and errors on behalf of the Georgia Tech defense. Andrew Jenkins dropped an easy pop-up and then what looked like a double play turned into a bad throw. These are killer mistakes that are tough for any team to overcome, even one as talented as Georgia Tech.

The bottom of the fifth inning was also not kind to Georgia Tech. Brown continued his great game for NC State with an RBI double and then LuJames Groover III had an RBI single to make things 8-6 in favor of NC State and that would be the final runs in the game.

The Yellow Jackets and Wolfpack will be back at it tomorrow night, with the first pitch around 7:00 p.m

Be sure to follow us on social media for all of the latest Georgia Tech Athletics coverage!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Get all the Georgia Tech Baseball Coverage at AllYellowJackets.com

More Georgia Tech-Related Content

Kenyatta Watson hired as special assistant to the head coach

Georgia Tech Football lands Memphis Transfer Morris Joseph Jr

Georgia Tech Spring Football Review: Running Backs