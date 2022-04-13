Georgia Tech Baseball Falls Short Against Georgia State

Georgia Tech was taking on cross-town rival Georgia State tonight at home and anyone who thought this was going to be an easy matchup quickly found out why Georgia State is at the top of the Sun Belt. The Panthers came in tonight on a seven-game winning streak and looked to keep it going against the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia State wasted zero time in getting on the board and got a two-run home run to start the second inning. Colin Hall cut the lead to 2-1 with a solo home run, but then Georgia State put on quite the offensive performance.

Griffen Cheney hit a solo home run in at the top of the third inning to make it 3-1. Georgia State would then put up 5 runs in the top of the fourth inning to make the game 8-1 and it was suddenly looking like it was going to be an embarrassing night for the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech started to climb back into the game in the bottom of the fifth inning. Tres Gonzales had an RBI single to make it 8-2 and then Tim Borden had a two-run home run to get it to 8-4.

Going to the eighth inning, Georgia State was able to get an extra run at the top of the inning to make it 9-5. Georgia Tech was able to cut it to 9-5 with a Jadyn Jackson RBI single. The Yellow Jackets were hoping to put more runs on the board, but left runners stranded. Georgia Tech could not rally in the ninth and lost to the Panthers

