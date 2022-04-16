Georgia Tech Baseball Falls to North Carolina 10-5 in Game Two

Georgia Tech Baseball won in a shootout against North Carolina in game one of the series on Friday night 15-12 but was hoping to not give up so many runs in game two. It has been a struggle for Georgia Tech's pitchers as of late and they were hoping to reverse that trend on Saturday. That did not go as planned and the Yellow Jackets surrendered double-digit runs yet again.

Tim Borden got the scoring for the day going on a sacrifice fly to give the Yellow Jackets the lead 1-0 in the first inning, but an RBI single by North Carolina got a run back and tied the game up after the first inning 1-1.

Going to the bottom of the third, North Carolina's offense started to click. An RBI triple gave the Tar Heels the lead at 2-1 and they would only keep piling on in the inning. Two RBI singles and a sacrifice fly later, it would be 5-1 North Carolina and things were starting to look familiar for Georgia Tech pitcher Logan McGuire, who has been struggling.

The Yellow Jackets did start to make a dent in the lead when Stephen Reid and Colin Hall both got RBI singles to make it 5-3 and get the lead down to two.

North Carolina hit four home runs in Friday's contest and got their first of the day Saturday in the bottom of the fourth inning courtesy of Mac Horvath and it was 6-3. Yet another RBI single by North Carolina pushed the lead to 7-3.

Borden continued to have a good game with a solo home run in the sixth inning to make it 7-4.

A home run from Vance Honeycutt made it 8-4 North Carolina and then they added to the lead with a 2 RBI single to make it 10-4.

Kevin Parada attempted to make things interesting with an RBI single in the top of the ninth, but the Yellow Jackets could not mount a comeback and lost 10-5.

The two teams will meet tomorrow for the series win.

