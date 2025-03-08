Georgia Tech Baseball Gets Another Big Outing From Mason Patel And Opens ACC Play With 4-3 Win Over Virginia Tech
It was not pretty, but Georgia Tech is now 1-0 in ACC play. The Yellow Jackets trailed for much of the game, but were given repeated chances to tie or take the lead late in the game. They waited until the 9th to do so, but better late than never.
Trailing 3-2 going into the 9th, Carson Kerce walked to lead off the inning and then stole second. Lodise was then walked and Virginia Tech made a pitching change with Drew Burress up to bat. Burress flew out, but Kent Schmidt tied the game with the next at bat. After he tied the game, Hernandez came through with the biggest hit of the night to take the lead for Georgia Tech, an RBI single to make it 4-3. Johns Giesler came in to pinch hit for Tyler Neises, but struck out. Vahn Lackey struck out to end the inning. Lackey had three hits today and Hernandez had two.
It was not the best day for the Yellow Jackets offense, getting nine hits, but leaving 11 on base. It was a good day for Mason Patel, however, who continues to be one of the best pitchers in the country through the early part of the year. Patel got another win, moving to 5-0 this season and pitched 4.2 innings, allowing no runs or hits and only one walk. He replaced Tate McKee, who pitched 4.1 innings today, allowing four hits, three runs, and striking out seven Hokies. It was a solid two man effort today from both pitchers, especially Patel.
This is the 6th straight win for Georgia Tech and they are now 12-2 and 1-0 in ACC play. They go for the series win tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. ET in Blacksburg.
Let's recap the afternoon.
Here was the Yellow Jackets lineup to start today.
1. SS Kyle Lodise
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 1B Kent Schmidt
4. 2B Alex Hernandez
5. LF Tyler Neises
6. C Vahn Lackey
7. DH Caleb Daniel
8. RF Parker Brosius
9. 3B Carson Kerce
Tate McKee was the starting pitcher for the Yellow Jackets today.
After the Yellow Jackets went scoreless in the top of the first, the Hokies were on the board first.
McKee struck out the first batter, walked the second, then struck out another. Needing just one more out, he gave up an RBI double to the Hokies, and VT led 1-0, going to the 2nd.
After two scoreless inning, Georgia Tech tied the game in the 4th inning.
Georgia Tech is finally on the board. Hernandez hit a single to leadoff the inning and after Neises struck out, Lackey singled and both runners advanced due to a throwing error. Daniels hit a 2-RBI single after that to give Georgia Tech a 2-1 lead.
After two quick outs to start the inning, Virginia Tech was able to tie the game up. An error allowed a runner to reach and get to second, then an RBI single tied the game. McKee got the final out, but lost the lead going to the 5th.
Georgia Tech was held scoreless in the 5th, which led to the Hokies getting back on top in the bottom of the inning.
After striking out the leadoff batter, McKee gave up a solo home run that gave Virginia Tech the lead 3-2. Mason Patel came in to replace him and hit the first batter to put a runner on base, but he struck out the final two batters.
After two quick outs, Lackey was walked and then stole second to get into scoring position. With a chance to tie the game, Daniel came to the plate, but struck out to end the inning.
After Patel worked another easy inning, Georgia Tech had another chance to put a dent in the lead, but failed to do so. Brosius singled and stole second to start the inning then Kerce walked and Brosius stole third to give Georgia Tech runners on the corners with no outs. However, the Yellow Jackets could not take advantage of the opportunity. The next three batters could not get a runner across and the Hokies lead remains 3-2 going to the bottom of the inning.
The story repeated itself in the 8th inning. Hernandez struck out to start the inning, but Neises walked to give Georgia Tech a baserunner. Lackey singled to add another and a flyout from Daniel advanced Neises to third to give them runners at the corners. Lackey stole second and Georgia Tech had two runners in scoring position with two outs and Brosius up to the plate. With a chance to tie or take the lead, Brosius lined out and the inning was over. Georgia Tech once again had a chance to take the lead, but failed to do so.
After three straight innings of almost scoring, the Yellow Jackets broke through when they needed it most.
Kerce walked to lead off the inning and then stole second. Lodise was then walked and Virginia Tech made a pitching change with Burress up to bat. Burress flew out, but Schmidt tied the game with the next at bat. After he tied the game, Hernandez came through with the biggest hit of the night to take the lead for Georgia Tech, an RBI single to make it 4-3. Johns Giesler came in to pinch hit for Neises, but struck out. Lackey struck out to end the inning, but now Mason Patel had a chance to close out the game for the Yellow Jackets.
Patel came back in to win the game for Georgia Tech and that is what he did. Patel did not allow Virginia Tech to tie or take the lead and after trailing for most of the game, Georgia Tech won the game in the 9th. They have now won six in a row and are 12-2. They will go for the series win tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. ET.
Additional Links
Georgia Tech OC Buster Faulkner Details What the Next Step Is For the Yellow Jackets Offense in 2025
Georgia Tech's Season Opener vs Colorado Changes Dates and Moves To A Friday night