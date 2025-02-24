Georgia Tech Baseball Gives Up Nine Runs Over Final Three Innings in 12-8 Loss to Marshall
The bullpen for Georgia Tech had been pretty solid to start the season, but they had by far their worst performance today in their 12-8 loss to Marshall. The Yellow Jackets were leading 7-3 heading into the 7th inning, but in the 7th, 8th, and 9th, Marshall scored nine runs, including four home runs. The 12 runs they gave up to the Thundering Herd was the most that they have given up in a game this season.
It was just a poor day for Georgia Tech pitching overall. They gave up 16 hits overall and four home runs on the day and they did not get a hit in the first two innings of the game. Not pitcher lasted longer than three innings in this game and Georgia Tech used seven overall. This as an ugly loss that this team will need to bounce back from quickly. The Yellow Jackets are now 6-2 and will face West Georgia at home on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET.
Georgia Tech's Lineup today:
1. SS Kyle Lodise
2. CF Drew Burress
3. LF Kent Schmidt
4. DH Alex Hernandez
5. 2B Caleb Daniel
6. C Vahn Lackey
7. DH Nathan Waugh
8. RF Parker Brosius
9. 3B Carson Kerce
Caden Spivey was the starting pitcher for the Yellow Jackets
After Spivey pitched a scoreless 1st, the Yellow Jackets offense got going early. Lodise hit a leadoff double, Burress walked to put two runners on, and then Schmidt hit an RBI single to give Georgia Tech a 1-0 lead with no outs. Hernandez then reached on a fielding error, which scored Burress to make it 2-0 and moved Schmidt to third. Georgia Tech had runners on the corners with no outs. Lackey hit a sac fly to make it 3-0, but Waugh struck out and Brosius flew out to end the inning. Yellow Jackets led 3-0 going to the 2nd, but they did leave two runners on base.
Spivey pitched around a leadoff walk in the 2nd and Georgia Tech added another run. Kerce flew out to start the inning, but Lodise walked to give them a base runner and then he advanced to second on a wild pitch. Burress hit an RBI single to make it 4-0 and then Schmidt had a one out single to give Georgia Tech runners at the corners. Marshall made a pitching change and Hernandez grounded into a double play to end the inning. Georgia Tech led 4-0 heading to the 3rd.
Despite two strong innings to start the game, Spivey struggled in the 3rd, which was his last inning of the game. Spivey walked the leadoff batter and then after a fly-out, hit a batter and gave up a single to load the bases. An RBI single gave Marshall its first run of the game, then a sac fly gave them another to cut the lead to 4-2.
The Yellow Jackets got one of their runs back at the bottom of the inning. Daniel grounded out to start the inning, then Lackey was walked, stole second, then got to third on a wild pitch. Waugh hit an RBI single to stretch the lead to 5-2. He was then caught stealing at second for the second out of the inning. Brosius was hit by a pitch and then got to third on a wild pitch and then a stolen base. Kerce walked and stole second, then Lodise was walked to load the bases with Drew Burress coming to the plate. It was a great chance to stretch the lead, but Burress flew out and ended the inning. Georgia Tech led 5-2 heading to the 4th.
Sam Swygert came in to replace Spivey to start the 4th. He gave up one hit but did not allow any runs in the inning and Georgia Tech still led 5-2.
Georgia Tech was unable to produce any runs in the 5th and Swygert came back out for another inning. After getting a quick out, Marshall had a single and then a double to put runners on second and third with no outs. A sac fly then scored a run to cut the lead to 5-3, but that was the only run of the inning.
Georgia Tech was looking to get more runs to put more distance between themselves and Marshall and they got it in the bottom of the 5th. Waugh singled to start the inning and after Brosius and Kerce flew out, Lodise hit a single to put two runners on. Burress came through with his biggest hit of the game with a 2-RBI double to push the lead to 7-3 heading to the 6th.
After a scoreless 6th inning, Marshall had their best inning of the day on offense up to that point. Caden Gaudette came in to replace Swygert and he gave up a leadoff single to start the inning and then an RBI double closed the gap to 7-4 with one out. After striking out another batter for the second out, Gaudette gave up 2-run home run that cut the lead to 7-6. After the home run, he gave up two singled that put runners on the corner and gave Marshall a great chance to tie or take the lead in the game. He struck out the final batter to prevent that from happening, but it was the worst inning so far in the game from the Yellow Jackets pitching staff.
It got worse though. The Yellow Jackets did nothing in the 7th and Marshall grabbed the lead for good in the 8th. A leadoff single and a walk gave the Thunderding Herd two runners on with no outs and then AJ Havrilla hit a three home run to give Marshall a 9-7 lead. After a pitching change for Georgia Tech, they gave up a solo home run to make it 10-7. After Georgia Tech went down 1-2-3 in the 8th, Marshall scored two more runs in the 9th to put the game out of reach. The Yellow Jackets scored one run in the 9th, but never made a real run at the game. It was a bad loss for Danny Hall's team and drops them to 6-2 this season.
