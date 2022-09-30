Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Baseball Lands Talented 2024 Catcher Prospect Aidan Paradine

Georgia Tech Baseball continues to add to their talented 2024 recruiting class

"Catcher U" might have just landed their next big-time player. 

Georgia Tech Baseball has been hard at work at adding talent in their upcoming recruiting classes and they got a talented catcher prospect today.  Aidan Paradine, from Bayonne, New Jersey, committed to the Yellow Jackets and head coach Danny Hall today. This is a big pickup for the 2024 class. 

Paradine becomes the 14th commitment for Georgia Tech in the 2024 class and the second catcher prospect, joining Drew Rogers. This class is one of the most talented in the country and got even better today. 

The offensive potential for Paradine is what I like about him. He hits with power and is going to keep improving in that area. He is a well-rounded prospect and does well behind the plate and that is a great thing to pair with his offensive game. Being coached as a hitter by James Ramsey is going to be huge for Paradine too. 

It can't be argued that Georgia Tech develops catchers as well as anyone in the country and hopefully, Paradine will join the long line of impact players at the position that Georgia Tech fans have been able to watch over the years. 

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Football: Three things to watch vs Pitt

ACC Football: Official Week Five Predictions

What does ESPN's FPI and SP+ project for Georgia Tech vs Pitt

Georgia Tech Women's basketball: Tip-Off Times and TV Schedule Announced

Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profile: Jamey Chadwell

Deion Sanders says "it is nice to be mentioned" for Georgia Tech head coaching job

Georgia Tech Men's Basketball tip-off times and TV schedule announced

Pat Narduzzi comments on facing Georgia Tech since they fired Geoff Collins

How to watch, listen, and live stream Georgia Tech vs Pittsburgh

ACC Football Power Rankings: Week Five

Georgia Tech Football: First look at matchup with Pitt

2024 Catcher prospect Aidan Paradine
Baseball

Georgia Tech Baseball Lands Talented 2024 Catcher Prospect Aidan Paradine

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech Linebacker Ace Eley makes a tackle vs Ole Miss
Football

Georgia Tech Football: Three Things to Watch vs Pittsburgh

By Jackson Caudell
NC State quarterback Devin Leary vs Clemson
Football

ACC Football: Official Week Five Game Predictions

By Jackson Caudell
Former Georgia Tech forward Lorela Cubaj
Basketball

Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Tip-Off Times and TV Schedule Announced

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech Football
Football

What Does SP+ and ESPN's FPI Project for Georgia Tech vs Pitt?

By Jackson Caudell
Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell
Football

Georgia Tech Football Head Coaching Candidate Profile: Jamey Chadwell

By Jackson Caudell
Jackson State Head Coach Deion Sanders
Football

Deion Sanders Says "It is Nice to be Mentioned" When Asked About Georgia Tech

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech basketball player Kyle Sturdivant
Football

Georgia Tech Men's Basketball Tip-Off Times and TV Schedule Announced Today

By Jackson Caudell
Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi
Football

Pat Narduzzi Comments on Preparing for Georgia Tech After the Firing of Geoff Collins

By Jackson Caudell