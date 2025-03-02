Georgia Tech Baseball Run-Rules Western Michigan 13-3 To Complete Sweep And Move to 10-2
It only took seven innings for Georgia Tech to defeat Western Michigan 13-3 and complete the weekend sweep of the Broncos to move to 10-2 this season and win their fourth straight game.
The offense was once again very good, scoring 13 runs on 13 hits. Kyle Lodise, Alex Hernandez, Parker Brosius, and Caleb Daniel all had multi hit days today.
Riley Stanford had trouble with walks (walked five batters today), but also struck out six batters. He gave up all three runs on seven hits. Cooper McMullin and Kayden Campbell allowed no runs and only two hits over the final three innings.
It was a breezy victory for Georgia Tech and they will be back at hom on Tuesday to face Kennesaw State.
Let's recap the victory for the Yellow Jackets.
Here was Georgia Tech's Starting Lineup for today:
1. SS Kyle Lodise
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 1B Kent Schmidt
4. 2B Alex Hernandez
5. LF Tyler Neises
6. C Vahn Lackey
7. RF Parker Brosius
8. DH Caleb Daniel
9. 3B Carson Kerce
Riley Stanford was on the mound today for Georgia Tech.
Western Michigan struck first today. Stanford walked a batter, who then stole second. A one out RBI single brought the runner home and Western Michigan leads 1-0. It was the only run of the inning for the Broncos, but they had the lead, though not for long.
Georgia Tech was held scoreless in the first, but scored five in the bottom of the second to get early control of the game. After Nieses flew out to start the inning, Lackey and Brosius hit back-to-back singles to put runners on the corners. Brosius stole second and Daniel walked to load the bases. Kerce was hit by a pitch, which tied the game 1-1, and then a wild pitch brought another run home and Georgia Tech took a 2-1 lead. Lodise hit a 2-RBI double to make it 4-1 and after Burress struck out, Lodise scored on an error. It was a big 5-run inning for the Yellow Jackets and they led 5-1 going to the 3rd.
A leadoff single and a hit batter by Stanford gave WMU two base runners with no outs and a chance to cut into the lead. Georgia Tech got a double play, but the runner at second advanced to third. The Broncos were able to get a one-out RBI single to cut the lead to 5-2. WMU hit another single to give them two runners on with two outs, but Stanford recorded the final out.
Neises hit a leadoff single and after Lackey fouled out, Brosius stepped to the plate to hit an RBI double to make the lead 6-2. His RBI was followed up by an RBI single from Daniel to make it 7-2. After Daniel advanced to second on a wild pitch, Kerce made it three straight at-bats with a run scored by hitting an RBI double to extend the lead to 8-2. Lodise struck out, but Burress was walked and Schmidt was hit by a pitch to load the bases with Hernandez on deck. Hernandez was not able to add more runs though and flew out to end the inning.
Stanford ran into some more trouble in the 4th. He gave up a single to lead the inning off and after striking out two batters, He gave up a walk and then an RBI single to give the Broncos another run and cut the lead to 8-3. He walked another batter to load the bases, but struck out the final batter to end the inning with an 8-3 lead.
After Georgia Tech went down in order at the end of the 4th, Cooper McMullin came in to replace Stanford in the 5th and got through the WMU lineup with ease.
Daniel hit a leadoff double to start the inning and then stole third. Kerce hit a sac fly to extend the lead to 9-3 and it looked like the start of another big inning for Georgia Tech. However, Lodise flew out and despite Burress hitting a double and Schmidt being walked, the Yellow Jackets did not add any more runs.
McMullin struck out two in the top of the 6th and then the Yellow Jackets offense added more runs in the bottom of the inning.
Hernandez doubled to leadoff the inning and after Neises grounded out, Lackey brought him across the plate with an RBI single to extend the lead to 10-3. WMU made a pitching change but the scoring did not stop just yet for Georgia Tech. Brosius walked, and then Daniel was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Kerce reached on a fielder's choice that scored Lackey, but got Daniel out at 2nd. Lodise was hit by a pitch to load the bases, but Buress could not score any more runs in his at bat. It was now 11-3 going to the 7th.
McMulin recorded one out in the top of the inning then allowed a single before being replaced by Kayden Campbell. He walked one batter and hit another to load the bases, but struck out the final hitter to get to the bottom of the inning, where Georgia Tech would put the Broncos away for good and finish the sweep. Schmidt walked to start the inning and then Hernandez blasted a two-run home run to finish the game and run-rule Western Michigan for the second consecutive game.
This win completes the sweep and moves Georgia Tech to 10-2 this season. It is their fourth straight win and they will look to add to their total when they welcome Kennesaw State on Tuesday afternoon. Georgia Tech was playing an overmatched opponent all weekend, but they took care of business and were never in any danger of letting a game slip away.
