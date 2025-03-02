NCAA Mens Basketball NET Rankings: Georgia Tech Moves Up Six Spots After 25-point Win Against NC State
Georgia Tech followed up their win over Pittsburgh with a win over NC State yesterday to move them to 15-14 and 9-9 in the ACC. The Yellow Jackets got great outings from Baye Ndongo (career-high 29 points and 17 rebounds), Duncan Powell (23 points and 10 rebounds), and a career high 12 assists from Nait George. There are two games left in the regular season and the Yellow Jackets are playing well at the right time.
So how did the NET ranking for Georgia Tech change after yesterday's game? While NC State is not a great team by any means, the win did give Georgia Tech a move up. The Yellow Jackets went from being 116th prior to the game to being 110th after. They are 3-5 against Quad 1 teams, 0-6 against Quad 2 teams, 5-2 against Quad 3 Teams, and 7-1 against Quad 4 Teams.
For a refresher, here is how the NCAA calculates NET Ranking:
"The 2024-25 men's basketball season marks the seventh season of the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings, which replaced the RPI prior to the 2018-19 season as the primary sorting tool for evaluating teams. In May 2020, the NCAA announced there will be changes made to the NCAA Evaluation Tool to increase accuracy and simplify it by reducing a five-component metric to just two.
The remaining factors include the Team Value Index (TVI), which is a result-based feature that rewards teams for beating quality opponents, particularly away from home, as well as an adjusted net efficiency rating. The adjusted efficiency is a team’s net efficiency, adjusted for strength of opponent and location (home/away/neutral) across all games played. For example, a given efficiency value (net points per 100 possessions) against stronger opposition rates higher than the same efficiency against lesser opponents and having a certain efficiency on the road rates higher than the same efficiency at home."
ACC Standings (3/2)- Standings via ESPN
1. Duke (17-1 ACC, 26-3 Overall)
2. Louisville (16-2, 23-6)
3. Clemson (16-2, 24-5)
4. Wake Forest (12-6, 20-9)
5. SMU (12-6, 21-8)
6. North Carolina (12-6, 19-11)
7. Stanford (11-7, 19-10)
8. Georgia Tech (9-9, 13-14)
9. Virginia Tech (8-10, 13-16)
10. Florida State (7-11, 16-13)
11. Virginia (7-11, 14-15)
12. Pittsburgh (7-11, 16-13)
13. Syracuse (6-12, 12-17)
14. Cal (6-12, 13-16)
15. Notre Dame (6-12, 12-17)
16. NC State (4-14, 11-18)
17. Boston College (4-14, 12-17)
18. Miami (2-16, 6-23)
ACC Tournament Bracket (As of 3/2)
First Round (Tuesday, March 11th)
Game 1: No. 12 Pitt vs No. 13 Syracuse (2:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
Game 2: No. 10 Florida State vs No. 15 Notre Dame (4:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
Game 3: No. 11 Virginia vs No. 14 Cal (7:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
Second Round (Wendesday, March 12th)
Game 4: No. 8 Georgia Tech vs No.9 Virginia Tech (12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Game 5: No. 5 SMU vs Game 1 Winner (2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Game 6: No. 7 Stanford vs Game 2 Winner (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPNU)
Game 7: No. 6 North Carolina vs Game 3 Winner (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPNU)
Quarterfinals (Thursday, March 13th)
Game 8: No. 1 Duke vs Game 4 Winner (12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 9: No. 4 Wake Forest vs Game 5 Winner (2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 10: No. 2 Louisville vs Game 6 Winner (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 11: No. 3 Clemson vs Game 7 Winner (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Semifinals (Friday, March 14th)
Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs Game 9 Winner (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 13: Game 10 Winner vs Game 11 Winner (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Championship Game (Saturday, March 15th)
Game 12 Winner vs Game 13 Winner (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
