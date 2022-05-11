Georgia Tech Baseball vs Georgia Southern Preview

Tomorrow night's matchup with Georgia Southern is big in many ways for Georgia Tech Baseball. The Yellow Jackets are fresh off of getting swept at the hands of Clemson and their postseason chances are now being seriously questioned. The RPI ranking for Georgia Tech fell all the way to 29th and that could make things interesting in a bad way for them come Selection Sunday.

The best way to ease some of that worry would be to beat their in-state rival, Georgia Southern, on Wednesday. While the Eagles might not be in the college baseball top 25, Georgia Southern is top five in RPI and has already beaten Georgia Tech.

In the first matchup, it was errors and unearned runs that would be the determining factor. The offense had a solid day that evening, with Kevin Parada and Colin Hall both having two-run homers in the game. Chandler Simpson was 4-4 at the plate to help things out even further.

Despite starting the year off a little rocky, Georgia Southern has been one of the hottest teams in the country for the past month or so and will present a huge challenge for Georgia Tech. The Eagles are 32-15 overall on the season and 18-6 in Sun Belt play.

The Eagles will be sending out Hayden Harris to pitch, while John Medich will try to have a bounce-back performance for Georgia Tech after a rough weekend game against Clemson.

The one thing to keep in mind despite the losses of the past weekend, Georgia Tech currently sports the toughest strength of schedule in the country. Georgia Tech also has more wins against top 50 RPI teams than anyone in the country with 15. The series against Clemson was no doubt a setback, but there is still plenty to like on the Yellow Jackets' resume going forward.

The first pitch is scheduled to be at 6:00 p.m in Atlanta on Wednesday evening in Atlanta. The game can be seen on ACC Network Extra.

