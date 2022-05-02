Georgia Tech Baseball vs Miami Series Recap

Georgia Tech Baseball came into the weekend needing a big series against Miami after some disappointing results recently. A series loss to Duke, who is near the bottom of the ACC Standings, and a midweek loss to Troy had fans uneasy about where this team was heading. While it was not all perfect, especially on Sunday, Georgia Tech got a much-needed series victory over the top team in the ACC.

Let's recap the great series for the Yellow Jackets.

Game One

The first game can simply be described as a pitcher's duel and it was one that Georgia Tech was able to come out of on top. John Medich pitched a fantastic game for the Yellow Jackets. All Medich did on Friday night was pitch for six innings, totaling 101 pitches, and gave up only one run on three hits.

It was an absolute career day for Medich and it was much needed. Georgia Tech's entire pitching staff had been struggling for a couple of weeks and was the weakness of the team.

The offense, they were led by a home run and RBI single from Kevin Parada and a solo home run by the first baseman Andrew Jenkins. It was a great night for the team and they were looking to keep the momentum going on Saturday in game two.

Game Two

Game Two was a bit more high-scoring than the game on Friday night. The Yellow Jackets fell behind Miami on Saturday, but the offense had a good performance and the relief pitching was strong enough for Tech to earn the series win.

Drew Compton had a huge two-RBI single in the fourth inning to start the run for Georgia Tech and Parada added another home run. Simpson, Tim Borden, and Tres Gonzales also had hits and were consistent at the plate.

Zach Maxwell, Sam Crawford, Dawson Brown, and Logan McGuire were fantastic in relief for the Yellow Jackets on Saturday and were instrumental in the team beating Miami for the second straight game.

Game Three

The third game of the series was easily the worst of the three for Georgia Tech Baseball.

Miami jumped all over the Yellow Jackets early on and was in the lead 3-0 after only two innings. Chance Huff got the start for Georgia Tech and he did not have his best stuff on the mound in Sunday's game.

The offense was equally unimpressive and did not have a good day. Gonzales and Simpson contributed, but everyone else went cold.

It was a much-needed series victory and even Sunday's loss does not take away how well the team played through the weekend.

Georgia Tech is back in action on Friday against Clemson.

