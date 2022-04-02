Georgia Tech Baseball Wins Series Opener vs Virginia

Georgia Tech Baseball came into the series opener against Virginia on Friday night needing to have a good series. The Yellow Jackets had dropped their previous two ACC series this year to Wake Forest and NC State and were at risk of dropping further in the standings. This was a great way to start the weekend by getting a 6-4 win and break the Cavalier's home winning streak

The game could not have started off much better for Tech. Colin Hall had an RBI single to open up the scoring for the Yellow Jackets and then Tech got another one after a muffed throw cost the Cavaliers. Virginia did get a run back in the bottom of the third, but that was before Georgia Tech really got going on offense in the next inning.

In the top of the second inning, Tres Gonzales had a 2 RBI double to give the Yellow Jackets a 3-1 lead. Kevin Parada had an RBI single to make it 4-1 and it looked like Georgia Tech was just going to roll over Virginia early. The highlight of the second inning however has to be Jadyn Jackson's triple.

However, the Cavaliers showed why they are a top-four team in the country. The Cavaliers got two runs back, one in the second and one in the third to make the game 4-3.

Moving to the top of the fourth inning, Georgia Tech was able to get a comfortable lead after Parada hit a two-run home run to make it 6-3. That was his third home run of the week, which could earn his some national recognition at the start of next week.

Alex Tappen got an RBI single for the Cavaliers to make the game 6-4 in the bottom of the fifth. Virginia was able to get the bases loaded in the fifth inning but was not able to take advantage and Tech kept a 6-4 lead.

Georgia Tech found itself in a similar position in the next inning, letting the bases get loaded. The Yellow Jackets were once again fortunate that the Cavaliers were unable to take advantage.

The difference in the game was how poor Virginia hit with runners in scoring position. That will be something to keep an eye on as the series goes on through the weekend. This was a much-needed win for the Yellow Jackets.

