Georgia Tech Baseball: Yellow Jackets ACC Tournament Schedule Announced

The regular season is over in college baseball and it is time for conference tournaments. Georgia Tech was unsure if they would even be in the conference tournament a week ago and now, they enter the ACC Tournament as one of the hottest teams in the conference.

Georgia Tech was able to move up all the way to the seventh spot in the conference and they will be grouped together with Louisville and Pittsburgh. Louisville finished 2nd and Pittsburgh 11th. The Yellow Jackets will play Pittsburgh at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday and then Louisville on Thursday, also at 11:00 A.M

Georgia Tech is coming off of a series sweep against the Panthers this weekend and were pretty dominant in every game. Georgia Tech has not played Louisville this season.

Georgia Tech has not won the ACC Tournament since 2014. With the way that they are playing right now, it looks like the Yellow Jackets are capable of making another run at it.

