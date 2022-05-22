Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Baseball: Yellow Jackets ACC Tournament Schedule Announced

Georgia Tech Baseball will be the seventh seed in the ACC Tournament

The regular season is over in college baseball and it is time for conference tournaments. Georgia Tech was unsure if they would even be in the conference tournament a week ago and now, they enter the ACC Tournament as one of the hottest teams in the conference. 

Georgia Tech was able to move up all the way to the seventh spot in the conference and they will be grouped together with Louisville and Pittsburgh. Louisville finished 2nd and Pittsburgh 11th. The Yellow Jackets will play Pittsburgh at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday and then Louisville on Thursday, also at 11:00 A.M 

Georgia Tech is coming off of a series sweep against the Panthers this weekend and were pretty dominant in every game. Georgia Tech has not played Louisville this season. 

Georgia Tech has not won the ACC Tournament since 2014. With the way that they are playing right now, it looks like the Yellow Jackets are capable of making another run at it. 

Follow us on social media for all of the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content: 

Georgia Tech sweeps Pittsburgh and ends season on six-game winning streak

Georgia Tech loses to Wisconsin in regional, ending their season

Which transfer tight end will make the biggest impact for Georgia Tech in 2022?

Georgia Tech picks up another defensive back transfer with Maryland's Kenny Bennett

Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Georgia Tech Baseball: Yellow Jackets ACC Tournament Schedule Announced

By Jackson Caudelljust now
Georgia Tech Softball
The Flats

Georgia Tech Loses in Regional to Wisconsin, ending their season

By Jackson Caudell1 hour ago
Georgia Tech Baseball
Football

Georgia Tech Sweeps Pittsburgh and Ends Season on Six-Game Winning Streak

By Jackson Caudell22 hours ago
Luke Benson
Football

Which Transfer Tight End is Going to Make a Bigger Impact for Georgia Tech in 2022?

By Jackson Caudell23 hours ago
Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Georgia Tech Blows out Pittsburgh 19-3 and Gets Fifth Straight Win

By Jackson CaudellMay 20, 2022
Georgia Tech Softball
The Flats

Georgia Tech Softball Wins NCAA Regional Opener 2-1 Over Wisconsin

By Jackson CaudellMay 20, 2022
Hassan Hall
Football

Which Transfer Running Back Will Have a Bigger Impact for Georgia Tech?

By Jackson CaudellMay 20, 2022
Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Andrew Jenkins 9th Inning Home Run lifts Georgia Tech Past Pittsburgh

By Jackson CaudellMay 19, 2022
Morris Joseph Jr
Football

Georgia Tech Loses Transfer Commit Morris Joseph Jr to Auburn

By Jackson CaudellMay 19, 2022