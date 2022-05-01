Georgia Tech Offense Goes Cold in Game Three Loss to Miami

Georgia Tech was able to clinch the series on Saturday night against Miami with a come from behind 7-5 victory and the Yellow Jackets were looking for the sweep on Sunday afternoon. Chance Huff was going to get the start on the mound and looked to continue Georgia Tech's improved pitching performances throughout the first two games of the series.

It was Miami who struck first on Sunday with an RBI single in the first inning. The Yellow Jackets were held scoreless in the bottom of the first and Miami added to the lead in the second inning. An RBI double and an error by Georgia Tech allowed the Hurricanes to make the lead 3-0.

After a series of singles by Georgia Tech in the third inning, Chandler Simpson was able to reach on a fielders choice and get the Yellow Jackets their first run and make it 3-1.

In the fourth inning, Miami was able to hit a solo home run and make it a 4-1 game. Another home run in the fifth inning, this time a two-run homer, extended the lead to 6-1 for Miami. It did not seem like the Georgia Tech offense had one of their usual performances in them on Sunday afternoon.

Georgia Tech would remain scoreless in the next few innings, but Miami continued to add to the lead with an RBI double in the seventh inning and it was 7-1 at that point. Georgia Tech did get a run in the seventh courtesy of Tres Gonzales to make it 7-2.

Miami would add another run in the top of the ninth inning and stretched the lead to 8-2. The Georgia Tech bullpen would start to fall apart at that point and allowed Miami to get the lead to 13-2.

It was a disappointing end to the weekend, losing in a blowout, but Georgia Tech should be glad that they got two wins against a team like Miami.

Georgia Tech is back in action on Friday against Clemson.

