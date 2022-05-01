Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Offense Goes Cold in Game Three Loss to Miami

Georgia Tech Baseball could not complete the sweep against the Hurricanes on Sunday Afternoon

Georgia Tech was able to clinch the series on Saturday night against Miami with a come from behind 7-5 victory and the Yellow Jackets were looking for the sweep on Sunday afternoon. Chance Huff was going to get the start on the mound and looked to continue Georgia Tech's improved pitching performances throughout the first two games of the series. 

It was Miami who struck first on Sunday with an RBI single in the first inning. The Yellow Jackets were held scoreless in the bottom of the first and Miami added to the lead in the second inning. An RBI double and an error by Georgia Tech allowed the Hurricanes to make the lead 3-0. 

After a series of singles by Georgia Tech in the third inning, Chandler Simpson was able to reach on a fielders choice and get the Yellow Jackets their first run and make it 3-1. 

In the fourth inning, Miami was able to hit a solo home run and make it a 4-1 game. Another home run in the fifth inning, this time a two-run homer, extended the lead to 6-1 for Miami. It did not seem like the Georgia Tech offense had one of their usual performances in them on Sunday afternoon. 

Georgia Tech would remain scoreless in the next few innings, but Miami continued to add to the lead with an RBI double in the seventh inning and it was 7-1 at that point. Georgia Tech did get a run in the seventh courtesy of Tres Gonzales to make it 7-2. 

Miami would add another run in the top of the ninth inning and stretched the lead to 8-2. The Georgia Tech bullpen would start to fall apart at that point and allowed Miami to get the lead to 13-2. 

It was a disappointing end to the weekend, losing in a blowout, but Georgia Tech should be glad that they got two wins against a team like Miami. 

Georgia Tech is back in action on Friday against Clemson. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Be sure to follow us on social media for all of the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Tariq Carpenter Selected by Green Bay Packers in NFL Draft

Georgia Tech beats Miami 7-5 to clinch series win over Hurricanes

Georgia Tech Football lands Wyoming Transfer Solomon Byrd

Georgia Tech Softball has offensive struggles and loses game two to Clemson

Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Georgia Tech Offense Goes Cold in Game Three Loss to Miami

By Jackson Caudell1 hour ago
Georgia Tech Softball
The Flats

Georgia Tech Softball Loses to Clemson in Regular Season Finale

By Jackson Caudell3 hours ago
USATSI_9532372_168390170_lowres (1)
Football

Where did Former Georgia Tech Players Sign As Undrafted Free Agents?

By Jackson Caudell6 hours ago
Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Georgia Tech Beats Miami 7-5 and Takes Series From ACC's Top Team

By Jackson Caudell22 hours ago
Tariq Carpenter, Georgia Tech
Football

Georgia Tech Safety Tariq Carpenter Selected by Green Bay Packers in Seventh Round

By Jackson CaudellApr 30, 2022
Georgia Tech Softball
The Flats

Georgia Tech Softball has Offensive Struggles and Drops Game Two vs Clemson

By Jackson CaudellApr 30, 2022
Solomon Byrd, Georgia Tech
Football

Georgia Tech Football Lands Wyoming Transfer Solomon Byrd

By Jackson CaudellApr 30, 2022
Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Georgia Tech Baseball Beats Third-Ranked Miami 3-1

By Jackson CaudellApr 29, 2022
Georgia Tech Softball
The Flats

Georgia Tech Softball Loses on the Road vs Clemson

By Jackson CaudellApr 29, 2022