Georgia Tech pitcher Marquis Grissom Jr Drafted by Washington Nationals

Marquis Grissom Jr becomes the second Georgia Tech pitcher to be taken by the Nationals

Day three of the 2022 MLB Draft got underway this afternoon and it did not take long before Georgia Tech had yet another player drafted. After seeing Tres Gonzalez, Zach Maxwell, Chance Huff, Kevin Parada, and Andrew Jenkins get taken yesterday, Georgia Tech was primed to see a few guys get opportunities today. One of those players was Marquis Grissom Jr was taken in the 13th round of the draft by the Washington Nationals, joining Chance Huff as the other Yellow Jacket heading to the nation's capital.

Marquis Grissom Jr was taken in the 13th round of the draft by the Washington Nationals, joining Chance Huff as the other Yellow Jacket heading to the nation's capital. 

Grissom was one of the nation's top pitching prospects when he was coming out of high school, but he was limited by injuries during his freshman season in 2021. He started seven games and made nine appearances during that season and finished with a 5.58 ERA, 31 strikeouts, and 20 walks. He had expectations coming into the 2022 season to live up to the high school hype. 

It was a bit of an up and down season for him in 2022, with some really high moments, like the ACC Tournament game against Louisville, but some low moments as well. His ERA increased to 5.75 and he doubled his walk count. There is enough intriguing stuff there to take a chance and that is what the Washington Nationals did. 

There is always a chance that Grissom could elect to return to Georgia Tech and not sign with Washington to try and improve his draft stock for 2023. 

