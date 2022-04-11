Georgia Tech Remains out of College Baseball Rankings for Second Straight Week

Georgia Tech had a 3-1 week this past week that included a blowout win over USC Upstate and then took two of three games from a ranked Florida State team. Despite the good week, Georgia Tech woke up Monday morning and saw that they were still unranked in the three major polls in college baseball rankings.

The college baseball rankings came out earlier today and the consensus number one team remained the same in Tennessee. The newcomer to the top three was an ACC foe that Georgia Tech has yet to play and that is Miami. The Hurricanes swept Virginia and are one of the hottest teams in the country right now.

In the D1Baseball.com rankings, Miami was second and Virginia, Louisville, and Notre Dame rounded out the top ten. Virginia Tech entered the rankings this week as well. Florida State, North Carolina, and NC State dropped from the rankings this week.

For baseballamerica.com, Miami was second and Virginia, Louisville, and Notre Dame rounded out the top ten. Florida State remained in these rankings and Wake Forest was included as well.

For the USA Today Coaches Poll, Miami was third and Virginia and Notre Dame rounded out the top ten. Louisville was eleventh and Wake Forest was 25th.

Georgia Tech is back in action on Tuesday against Georgia State before going on the road to take on North Carolina.

