Georgia Tech vs Florida State Series Recap

After losing three straight ACC series to the likes of Wake Forest, NC State, and Virginia, Georgia Tech was in need of a big series against Florida State. They got exactly what they needed and if they had had better relief pitching in the second game, the Yellow Jackets may have gotten a sweep.

Let's recap the huge weekend against the Seminoles.

Game One

It was a combined effort from the pitching and hitting that got the 7-3 game one victory for Georiga Tech on Friday night. The real star behind the plate in game one (and most nights) was catcher Kevin Parada. Parada hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning and got the Yellow Jackets up 2-0.

Tim Borden, Colin Hall, and Drew Compton all contributed as well. Chandler Simpson has looked well hitting the ball since coming back into the lineup from injury and played well in game one on Friday night.

Chance Huff had a great performance on the mound in game one. Huff went six innings and only gave up one run on three hits. It was the kind of performance that Tech needed from their starting pitcher and the Yellow Jackets won 7-3.

Game Two

Georgia Tech trailed in this one almost the whole way until late in the game. The game was tied up in the seventh inning, but the Seminoles would find a way to add on three more runs the rest of the game and Georgia Tech could not get the come-from-behind win. This was another example of a game in which the relief pitching was too weak for the team to overcome.

The offense took a few innings to get going, but they were able to look like themselves when they did. Parada had another home run, Tres Gonzales had some big hits, and Simpson had multiple hits as well.

It was not a great night for starting pitching in this game. Logan McGuire got the start, but only lasted three innings, giving up three runs in the process.

Game Three:

The Yellow Jackets saved their best performance for the last game of the series. It took a few innings for the offense to get going, but once they did, it was a complete effort from the team.

Marquis Grissom Jr got the start for Georgia Tech on Sunday and was very good. Grissom pitched 5.2 innings and only gave up five hits and helped hold Florida State to zero runs.

It was also a good game from the bullpen, which was a big factor in the loss on Saturday. It was the usual suspects leading the way for Georgia Tech on offense, with Parada and Gonzales leading the way. Jadyn Jackson had his best game of the series as well.

Overview:

It was a much-needed weekend for Georgia Tech and it capped a 3-1 week. The Yellow Jackets have a good chance to land back in the rankings on Monday morning thanks to their performance this weekend.

Georgia Tech is back in action on Tuesday vs Georgia State,then they will be hitting the road for the weekend series against North Carolina.

