Can Georgia Tech Baseball take down one of the top teams in the country in Miami?

Georgia Tech Baseball is coming off one of their worst losses of the season against Troy on Tuesday and seems to be reeling a little bit with the season winding down. The bullpen gave away the game on Tuesday by giving up six runs in the ninth inning to a bad Troy team and the pitching as a whole has been a huge issue all season.

With the postseason creeping closer, time is starting to run out for this talented baseball team to get things together. One thing that would cure some of the frustration from the fans would be to have a good series against nationally-ranked Miami.

It was only a few weeks ago that Miami surged to number two in most major polls and looked like the clear team to beat in the ACC. Recently though, the Hurricanes have stumbled, losing two of three games to Virginia Tech, a game to Pitt, and a stunning defeat to Stetson on Tuesday.

When they are at their best, Georgia Tech is capable of winning this series against Miami. Whether the pitching is consistent and the team is fielding the ball cleanly enough and keeping the errors down is another thing entirely.

Coming into this series, it is hard to find anything bad to say about the offense. Kevin Parada hit two more home runs in the game against Troy, and Chandler Simpson is hitting the ball effectively, as are Andrew Jenkins and Tres Gonzales.

When comparing the two offenses side by side, Georgia Tech has a clear advantage. Georgia Tech ranks second in hits, Miami is at 42nd. Georgia Tech is second in the country in batting average, Miami is 72nd. Georgia Tech is third in home runs and Miami is 63rd. Miami has the edge in pitching and that could be the difference in the series.

Every series from this point forward is pivotal for the Yellow Jackets. Two wins are probably needed and at home, that is obtainable. Georgia Tech is not in danger of missing the postseason right now, but they are trending in the wrong direction after losing to Troy. They will have a chance to bounce back against the Miami Hurricanes, starting on Friday.

Game 1

Date: Friday, April 29th

Time: 6:00 p.m

TV: ACC Network Extra

Game 2:

Date: Saturday, April 30th

Time: 4:00 p.m

TV: ESPNU

Game 3:

Date: Sunday, May 1st

Time: 1:00 p.m

TV: ACC Network Extra

