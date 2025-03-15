Georgia Tech vs Pitt Final Score: Yellow Jackets Run-Rule Panthers 11-1 to Clinch Series
It was big day for Georgia Tech Baseball. Not only did the Yellow Jackets defeat Pittsburgh 11-1 in seven innings to clinch their second ACC series and move to 16-3, it was a win that moved Danny Hall into the top-ten on the all-time wins list in college baseball.
It was another complete performance for Georgia Tech today. After beating Pittsburgh 10-1 to open the series, the Yellow Jackets had a similar game today. The offense took a little bit to get going and Mason Patel gave up his first run of the year, but Georgia Tech was never in any danger of losing this game.
The Yellow Jackets only scored two runs in the first four innings, but scored nine in the final three. Drew Burress and Kent Schmidt had three hits each today, including a pair of RBIs for Schmidt. The Yellow Jackets totaled 11 runs on 12 hits today and got solid performances from Brady Jones and Patel.
Jones struck out three batters today, but allowed five hits and three walks in four innings. He did not give up any runs though. Patel had another strong outing, pitching three innings and giving up three hits, a run, and striking out four batters. It was his shakiest outing, but that is how dominant he has been this year.
Georgia Tech is now 16-3 this season and 4-1 in the ACC. They go for the series sweep tomorrow at 1:00 p.m.
Here was the lineup for Georgia Tech today:
1. SS Kyle Lodise
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 1B Kent Schmidt
4. 2B Alex Hernandez
5. C Vahn Lackey
6. LF Caleb Daniel
7. RF Parker Brosius
8. DH John Giesler
9. 3B Carson Kerce
Brady Jones was on the mound for the Yellow Jackets this afternoon.
After only scoring one run yesterday, it looked as if Pitt was going to get more than that to start the game. Jones got two quick outs, but a pair of back-to-back singles gave the Panthers runners on the corners and then a walk loaded the bases. Jones got out of the jam though by getting the final out and keeping the score 0-0.
Lodise and Burress grounded out to start the inning, but the Yellow Jackets got going after that to score the game's first run. Schmidt doubled and then advanced to third on a passed ball. Schmidt scored on an error to make it 1-0, but that was it for the Yellow Jackets. They lead 1-0 going to the 2nd.
After a scoreless 2nd inning, Georgia Tech ran into a bit of trouble in the 3rd. Jones gave up a leadoff single, but got the next hitter to ground into a double play. Pitt got a double and a walk to get two runners on, but a fly out ended the inning. Georgia Tech still led 1-0 going to the bottom of the inning.
After a pair of outs to start the inning, Schmidt and Hernandez hit back-to-back singles to get two runners on and then Lackey brought Schmidt across the plate with a RBI double to up the lead to 2-0. Daniel flew out to end the inning, but Georgia Tech added another run.
Pitt got a leadoff single and after a strikeout from Jones, the Panthers got a runner on due to an error. Jones once again got out of a jam by getting a strike out and then a fly out to end the inning.
The Yellow Jackets were held scoreless in the bottom of the 4th and after a leadoff walk to start the 5th, Mason Patel came in to replace Jones. Patel gets a double play and then a strikeout to end the inning. GT led 2-0 going to the bottom of the inning.
The 5th inning is where Georgia Tech's offense got going. Burress hit a leadoff double and then Schmidt got his third hit of the day with an RBI double to put GT ahead 3-0. After Pitt made a pitching change, Hernandez hit an RBI single to make it 4-0 with no outs. Lackey reached on a fielders choice that got Hernandez out at second and then Daniel popped up for the second out. Brosius walked and then Tyler Neises came in to pinch hit for Giesler and he reached on a throwing error that scored Lackey to make it 5-0. It was the final run of the inning, but GT had some breathing room.
After an easy inning from Patel, Lodise led the inning off with a double and then an RBI double from Burress made it 6-0. Schmidt grounded out, but advanced Burress to third in what was a productive out. Hernandez was walked to put runners on the corners and Pitt made a pitching change. Lackey struck out looking and then Daniel was walked. Brosius came up to bat with two outs and got an RBI single to make it 7-0. With the bases loaded and two outs, Neises had a chance to extend the lead, but grounded out to end the inning.
After 22 scoreless innings, Patel finally allowed his first of the year in the 7th inning tonight. Pitt got a leadoff single and after a pair of outs, the Panthers hit an RBI double to cut the lead to 7-1. Another single put runners on the corners with two outs and this was the most trouble Patel had faced all season. He walked another batter to load the bases, but Pitt could not take advantage as Patel struck out the final batter. GT leads 7-1 going to the bottom of the inning.
Georgia Tech had a huge opportunity in the bottom of the 7th. Kerce had a leadoff walk to start the inning and back-to-back singles from Lodise and Burress loaded the bases with no outs. Schmidt brought a run home with a sac fly to make it 8-1and Buress stole second to have two runners in scoring position. A wild pitch walked Hernandez, scored Lodise, and put Burress on 3rd. Will Baker came in to pinch hit for Daniel and hit a sac fly to make it 10-1. There were runners on the corners and two outs for Nathan Waugh, who came in to pinch hit for Brosius. Waugh walked to load the bases and then Neises was at bat with a chance to run rule the Panthers. Neises did just that with a walk-off walk and the game was over.
