Georgia Tech vs USC Upstate Baseball Preview

Playing the second-toughest schedule in the country has been tough on the Yellow Jackets and that can help explain why they are near the bottom of the ACC Coastal Division. The pitching has been inconsistent and the fielding errors persist, but it should be pointed out that Georgia Tech is playing a top team nearly every weekend.

Tougher series awaits, starting with Florida State this weekend, but first, Georgia Tech will have a home game with USC Upstate on Tuesday night. Tech now sits at 18-11, but still, has one of the best lineups in the country from top to bottom and it is only going to get better.

Shortstop Chandler Simpson is slated to return to the lineup for the Yellow Jackets on Tuesday and that will make this lineup that much more potent. Much like last week when they put 17 runs on Charleston Southern, Georgia Tech is going to look to get right against an inferior opponent ahead of a key series against Florida State this weekend.

After Florida State, Georgia Tech is going to have ACC series' against North Carolina, Miami, Duke, Clemson, and Pittsburgh. That is going to be one of the toughest schedules in the country and it is going to take the Yellow Jacket's best efforts to get back in the rankings.

Tuesday's matchup with the Spartans is only the second time that the two teams have ever matched up with each other. Last season, USC Upstate got a victory over the Yellow Jackets 9-3 and they will be looking to pull another upset in Atlanta.

Keep an eye on the pitching moving forward the rest of the season. If Georgia Tech is going to realize its full potential this season, it is going to be because the pitching improves and the offense stays hot.

The first pitch Tuesday night is slated to be at 6:00 p.m on Tuesday night in Atlanta and the game can be seen on ACC Network Extra. For radio, the game can be heard on WREK 91.1 FM.

