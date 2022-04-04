Georgia Tech Gets First Commitment in Their 2024 Recruiting Class

Skip to main content
Georgia Tech Gets First Commitment in the 2024 Recruiting Class

TJ Engleman becomes the first commitment for the Yellow Jackets in 2024

While Georgia Tech might still be hunting for their first commitment in the 2023 recruiting class, they have their first 2024 prospect in the fold. TJ Engleman from Princeton High School in Cincinnati, Ohio announced via his Twitter account Monday morning that he was committed to head coach Geoff Collins and his staff. 

Engleman had offers from schools such as Kentucky, Akron, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Miami (OH), and Toledo. As far as 2024 prospects go, it is safe to say that Engleman has flown under the radar. It was good for the Yellow Jackets and their staff to identify a talented player like him early and get ahead in his recruitment. 

Classified as an athlete on 247 sports, Engleman is slight at 5-9, 170 LBS, but he makes up for it with his athleticism. It is likely that he will be playing defensive back for the Yellow Jackets, but that could change. 

Because it is in the 2024 class and recruiting can change, keep in mind that there is a long way to go until that recruiting class has to put pen to paper. Georgia Tech needs to have a good season this fall to try and create more recruiting momentum to move this program in the right direction. 

