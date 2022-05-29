Georgia Tech Will be one of the Most Dangerous Teams in the NCAA Tournament

The selection show for the NCAA baseball tournament is coming up tomorrow on Monday and it is a day that prospective teams wait for all season. Conference tournaments are wrapping up and one of the teams that will be eagerly awaiting to see where they are placed for regionals is Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets have won six of the last seven games, including a win over top-ten opponent Louisville in the ACC Tournament. The conference tournament might not have gone the way that Tech wanted, but there was only one bad inning in two games for Tech. If Georgia Tech does not give up eight runs in the sixth inning to Pittsburgh, they could have made a run for the tournament championship.

On any given night, the Georgia Tech offense can put up any number of runs on any pitching staff. The top three in their batting order are the most lethal in the country. With Chandler Simpson leading off, Georgia Tech has the nation's leader in batting average and a future MLB draft pick.

Kevin Parada hits second and should have won the ACC player of the year. Parada is tied for third in the nation in home runs and is third in the country in RBIs. He is among the contenders to be the top pick in this year's MLB draft and is a dangerous batter every time he is at the plate.

While the top two hitters for Georgia Tech get a lot of the attention, first baseman Andrew Jenkins had a great end to the season and ranks among the nation's leaders in batting average. Having a guy like Jenkins hit behind Simpson and Parada is a luxury that almost no other team has.

The main reason that Georgia Tech will be among the most dangerous teams in the tournament is not only those top three hitters, but the depth that the offense has. Guys like Tim Borden, Stephen Reid, Tres Gonzales, and Drew Compton help make this lineup formidable from the top spot through the ninth spot. They can go toe-to-toe with any team in the nation and are going to have to carry this team in the tournament and I think they are certainly capable of that.

The key for Georgia Tech is going to be what they can get from their pitching staff. This is going to come as no surprise to Georgia Tech fans and people that have any interest in college baseball, but Georgia Tech does not have very good pitching. It can make watching this team frustrating because if they even had average pitching, they would be tough to beat.

For me, how far Georgia Tech goes in this tournament is going to depend on the performances of guys like John Medich, Marquis Grissom Jr, and the rest of the Yellow Jackets pitching staff. Medich and Grissom have both shown capabilities in certain games before, but can't seem to do it consistently. Medich had a great game against Miami earlier this year and Grissom had a great outing against Louisville on Thursday, but they are going to have to put together a great tournament.

This season has been inconsistent and frustrating for Georiga Tech and its fans, but this will be one of the most talented teams in the field of 64 and they are going to be dangerous the whole way.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Three-star cornerback RJ Johnson has Georgia Tech amongst his final ten schools

2023 linebacker Michael Montgomery receives an offer from Georgia Tech

2023 edge target Zachariah Keith names Georgia Tech amongst his final 12 schools

Georgia Tech sends out an offer to three-star 2024 offensive tackle Jonathan Daniels