Kevin Parada Picks up National and Conference Player of the Week Honors

Georgia Tech's Kevin Parada gets recognized after an unbelievable week of play

© Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech's Kevin Parada gets recognized after an unbelievable week of play

One of the best players in the country picked up even more recognition this week. Georgia Tech's Kevin Parada was named Collegiate Baseball's national player of the week, but that was not all. He was also recognized as the ACC player of the week. 

Parada was absolutely unbelievable this week, tallying nine hits, 10 RBIs, and four home runs. He hit .500 for the week and had a double and a triple. Parada was the main catalyst on offense for the series win over Florida State and helped Georgia Tech's offense put up some big numbers over the course of three games. 

Georgia Tech has had one of the best offenses in the country all season long and Parada is one of the guys that Tech fans should thank for that. He is a first-round talent and could earn player of the week honors again before the season is over. 

Georgia Tech is back in action Tuesday against Georgia State and travels to Chapel Hill to take on North Carolina this weekend. 

