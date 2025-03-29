LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Clemson Baseball, Game Two Score
Georgia Tech and Clemson played a close back-and-forth game last night in Atlanta that resulted in the Tigers taking home a victory, but the Yellow Jackets are going to get another shot at them this afternoon. Both offenses had good nights and tonight the biggest question might be which pitching staff is going to step up and limit the other team.
Here is the lineup for the Yellow Jackets in game two.
1. SS Kyle Lodise
2. CF Drew Burress
3. LF Caleb Daniel
4. 1B Alex Hernandez
5. 2B Carson Kerce
6. C Vahn Lackey
7. DH Nathan Waugh
8. 1B John Giesler
9. RF Parker Brosius
Brady Jones is on the mound for the Yellow Jackets this afternoon.
Top of the 1st
Jones works around a pair of walks and does not allow any runs. Game is tied 0-0 going to the bottom of the inning
Bottom of the 1st
