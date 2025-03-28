Georgia Tech TE Target Nathan Agyemang Sets Official Visit With The Yellow Jackets For June
2026 tight end prospect Nathan Agyemang has locked in an official visit with Georgia Tech. He is set to visit the Yellow Jackets on June 6th- June 8th. He recently took an unofficial visit to the Flats on March 7th. Georgia Tech has been recruiting Agyemang at a high level and has had him on campus at every chance they can get.
This past season, he played for the Creekview Grizzlies, where he finished with 21 catches for 397 yards and three touchdowns. He transferred over the winter and will suit up for the Kell Longhorns and be coached by Bobby May, one of the better coaches in the state. The Longhorns already have a myriad of top prospects in four-star, including Quinterrious “Moonie” Gipson, four-star Brayden Rouse, three-star CB Jalen Williams, three-star DB Jowell Combay and many more.
Agyemang received an invite to compete in the ALL 22 camp, which is powered by Elite 11. Elite 11 is the top quarterback camp in the country that hosts some of the bests all across the United States. He got ranked by On3 in their recent rankings update and is a three-star prospect. On3 has him rated as the No. 29 TE and the No. 61 player in Georgia.
What makes him different is his build, especially at a young age and his versatility. Agyemang stands at 6’5 and 220 pounds. He can play WR or TE. He is excellent at high-pointing the football and going to get the ball when it is in the air, no matter who is defending him. An area Georgia Tech probably loves is his ability to block, despite him being a great receiving threat; he loves to put his hand in the ground. Agyemang has star potential at the next level and it's crazy to think he only started playing football as a freshman and he is already this far away.
I got the chance to talk to him about what he thinks sets him apart from the rest. Here is what he had to say.
“I think the way I move with my size and my ball skills separates me. Also me being a basketball kid and never playing football and starting to play receiver in 9th grade adds to it as well,” said Agyemang.
Here is more from CBS Sports Analyst Tom Lemming who paid a visit to Agyeman back in the winter.
There is no question that Agyemang would be a knock it out of the park get for the Yellow Jackets, who would be getting the best of both worlds. An elite TE who can run routes and take advantage of defenses against linebackers and safeties with his speed and athleticism. They also would be getting a guy who doesn’t mind being physical and opening holes for the running game to spring ball carriers loose for big gains. In terms of who the Yellow Jackets are competing with to land Agyemang right now is NC State. He has an official visit with the Wolfpack a week before he visits the Flats on an official visit in June.
Georgia Tech is in a good position and will have to continue to recruit Agyemang hard if they want to land him.
Additional Links
Four-Star Georgia Tech DB Target Dorian Barney Trims School List To 6 And Includes The Yellow Jackets
How to Watch: No. 25 Georgia Tech Baseball vs No. 6 Clemson In Massive ACC Showdown
Georgia Tech Gets Commitment From Blue-Chip Cornerback Prospect Jaedyn Terry