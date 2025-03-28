Should Georgia Tech Pursue Top Transfer Portal Pass Rusher?
Georgia Tech is rolling along with spring practice right now and are two weeks away from their annual White and Gold Spring Game. One of the most important dates after the spring game is going to be the opening of the spring transfer portal window. The portal is going to be open on April 16th, but closes quickly on April 25th. There wont' be much time for programs to fill their top needs before setting their roster for the upcoming season and they will have to move quick.
One of the biggest, if not the biggest areas of need for Georgia Tech going into this offseason was defensive line, particularly pass rush. The Yellow Jackets defense showed tons of improvement last season, but struggled to rush the passer. They added Clemson transfer A.J. Hoffler, Mercer transfer Brayden Manley, and UTSA transfer Ronald Triplette in the winter window and are also hoping that young players such as Amontrae Bradford and Jordan Boyd take big steps at the position as well. Georgia Tech was rumored to be searching for more pass rush help, but did not add any others before the winter window closed.
Today, a high-level pass rusher entered the portal and he is a player that Georgia Tech should be highly interested in. Stanford defensive end David Bailey entered the portal today and is projected to be one of the top players in this spring's cycle. Bailey is a former top 100 recruit and has racked up 23 TFLs and 14.5 sacks during his three seasons with the Cardinal.
It is still very early and there has been no reported interest, but this is a player that the Yellow Jackets should take a look at. He would instantly become an impact player for Georgia Tech at a position of need.
Last season, Bailey was the highest-rated defender on Stanford's defense according to PFF. Bailey finished with a 90.9 overall grade in 364 total snaps and had an elite 93.2 pass rushing grade. In 2023, he played 348 snaps and finished with a 66.1 overall grade and a 77.7 pass rushing grade. In 2022, he played 430 snaps and finished with a 70.5 grade and a 73.0 pass rushing grade. He brings production, experience, and is viewed as an NFL prospect.
There is going to be a lot of competition for a player like this, but he would fill a huge need for Georgia Tech. They should look into adding a high-level player like Bailey.
