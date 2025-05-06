All Yellow Jackets

LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Georgia Southern Baseball Score

Can Georgia Tech take down Georgia Southern and complete the season sweep tonight vs the Eagles?

Jackson Caudell

LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Georgia Southern Baseball Score
LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Georgia Southern Baseball Score / Georgia Tech Athletic

Georgia Tech comes into tonight's game vs Georgia Southern on a four-game winning streak and looking to sweep the season series against the Eagles. Georgia Tech defeated Georgia Southern early in the season by a score of 5-3 and the Yellow Jackets will hope to carry their momentum from sweeping Western Carolina over the weekend.

Here is how the Yellow Jackets are lining up today:

1. SS Kyle Lodise

2. CF Drew Burress

3. 1B Kent Schmidt

4. RF Alex Hernandez

5. C Vahn Lackey

6. 3B Carson Kerce

7. LF Caleb Daniel

8. 2B Will Baker

9. DH Drew Rogers

Carson Ballard is the starter today for the Yellow Jackets.

Top of the 1st

Georgia Southern got a solo home run to take a 1-0 lead, but its the only run of the inning. GSU leads 1-0 going to the bottom of the 1st

Bottom of the 1st

Burress and Schmidt get a pair of singles and then a throwing error scores GT's first run to tie it. It is 1-1 going to the second.

Top of the 2nd

Another solo home run gives the Eagles the lead 2-1 going to the bottom of the 2nd.

Bottom of the 2nd

A single and a pair of walks loaded the bases and Schmidt was hit by a pitch to score a run and tie the game 2-2. That was the only run of the inning and it is tied 2-2 going to the 3rd.

Top of the 3rd

Kayden Campbell comes in for Ballard and pitches a scoreless inning. Game is tied 2-2 heading to the bottom of the 3rd

Bottom of the 3rd

Additional Links

2026 Three Star LB CJ Gamble Commits To Georgia Tech

ESPN's Greg McElroy Lists Georgia Tech's Jamal Haynes As One Of The Nation's 10 Best RBs For 2025

2028 Standout DL Chase Foster Reacts To Georgia Tech Offer & Making On3 National Watchlist

Published |Modified
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Baseball