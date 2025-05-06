LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Georgia Southern Baseball Score
Georgia Tech comes into tonight's game vs Georgia Southern on a four-game winning streak and looking to sweep the season series against the Eagles. Georgia Tech defeated Georgia Southern early in the season by a score of 5-3 and the Yellow Jackets will hope to carry their momentum from sweeping Western Carolina over the weekend.
Here is how the Yellow Jackets are lining up today:
1. SS Kyle Lodise
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 1B Kent Schmidt
4. RF Alex Hernandez
5. C Vahn Lackey
6. 3B Carson Kerce
7. LF Caleb Daniel
8. 2B Will Baker
9. DH Drew Rogers
Carson Ballard is the starter today for the Yellow Jackets.
Top of the 1st
Georgia Southern got a solo home run to take a 1-0 lead, but its the only run of the inning. GSU leads 1-0 going to the bottom of the 1st
Bottom of the 1st
Burress and Schmidt get a pair of singles and then a throwing error scores GT's first run to tie it. It is 1-1 going to the second.
Top of the 2nd
Another solo home run gives the Eagles the lead 2-1 going to the bottom of the 2nd.
Bottom of the 2nd
A single and a pair of walks loaded the bases and Schmidt was hit by a pitch to score a run and tie the game 2-2. That was the only run of the inning and it is tied 2-2 going to the 3rd.
Top of the 3rd
Kayden Campbell comes in for Ballard and pitches a scoreless inning. Game is tied 2-2 heading to the bottom of the 3rd
Bottom of the 3rd
