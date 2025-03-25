LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Kennesaw State Baseball Score

𝐂𝐃 𝐆𝐎𝐄𝐒 𝐘𝐀𝐑𝐃@calebdd25 connects for his 3rd HR in his last 6 games to put us in front!!



📺 ESPN+#StingEm x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/1VzkUWLpRR