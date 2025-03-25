LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Kennesaw State Baseball Score
Georgia Tech is coming off of a sweep against ACC foe Notre Dame and will now try to avoid a misstep tonight when they face Kennesaw State. The Yellow Jackets beat the Owls 11-4 in their meeting earlier this season and will look to do it again tonight ahead of their showdown with Clemson this weekend.
Here is the lineup that the Yellow Jackets are using today:
1. SS Kyle Lodise
2. CF Drew Burress
3. LF Caleb Daniel
4. 1B Alex Hernandez
5. DH Tyler Neises
6. C Vahn Lackey
7. 3B Carson Kerce
8. 2B Will Baker
9. RF Parker Brosius
Sam Swygert is on the mound for the Yellow Jackets this afternoon
Top of the 1st
Lodise and Burress struck out to start the inning, but Daniel hit a solo home run to give Georgia Tech a 1-0 lead. Neises struck out to end the inning, but Georgia Tech has the lead.
Bottom of the 1st
A one-out home run ties the game, but Swygert gets out of the inning without allowing any more runs. Game is tied 1-1.
Top of the 2nd
A pair of one out walks put two runners on base for the Yellow Jackets which led to Brosius hitting an RBI single to break the tie and put GT up 2-1. Then, Lodise got a 2-RBI double to extend the lead to 4-1 for the Yellow Jackets. Those were the final runs of the inning, but Georgia Tech now had a three run lead over the Owls.
Bottom of the 2nd
Carson Ballard comes in to replace Swygert and throws a 1-2-3 inning. GT leads 4-1 going to the 3rd
Top of the 3rd
Hernandez singles, but Georgia Tech is kept off the scoreboard in the 3rd. GT leads 4-1 going to the bottom of the inning
Bottom of the 3rd
