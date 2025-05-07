LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Mercer Baseball Score
Georgia Tech is fresh off of a win over Georgia Southern, their fifth straight win, and now the Yellow Jackets will look to push it to six tonight when they face Mercer on the road. Georgia Tech already owns a victory over the Bears this season, a 21-5 win in seven innings back on April 1st, and they hope to add another win for their resume tonight.
Here is how the Yellow Jackets are lining up today:
1. SS Kyle Lodise
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 1B Kent Schmidt
4. RF Alex Hernandez
5. 3B Vahn Lackey
6. 2B Carson Kerce
7. LF Caleb Daniel
8. DH Will Baker
9. C Drew Rogers
Connor Chicoli is the starter today for the Yellow Jackets.
Top of the 1st
