All Yellow Jackets

LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Mercer Baseball Score

Can Georgia Tech continue their winning streak tonight when they face Mercer on the road?

Jackson Caudell

LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Mercer Baseball Score
LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Mercer Baseball Score / Georgia Tech Athletic

Georgia Tech is fresh off of a win over Georgia Southern, their fifth straight win, and now the Yellow Jackets will look to push it to six tonight when they face Mercer on the road. Georgia Tech already owns a victory over the Bears this season, a 21-5 win in seven innings back on April 1st, and they hope to add another win for their resume tonight.

Here is how the Yellow Jackets are lining up today:

1. SS Kyle Lodise

2. CF Drew Burress

3. 1B Kent Schmidt

4. RF Alex Hernandez

5. 3B Vahn Lackey

6. 2B Carson Kerce

7. LF Caleb Daniel

8. DH Will Baker

9. C Drew Rogers

Connor Chicoli is the starter today for the Yellow Jackets.

Top of the 1st

Additional Links

ACC Softball Tournament: After 8-0 Win Over Cal, Georgia Tech Will Face No. 1 Seed Florida State

How Georgia Tech Basketball Prospects Fared At Adidas 3SSB Circuit Session I

2026 Three Star LB CJ Gamble Commits To Georgia Tech

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Baseball