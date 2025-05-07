All Yellow Jackets

ACC Softball Tournament: After 8-0 Win Over Cal, Georgia Tech Will Face No. 1 Seed Florida State

Georgia Tech shut out Cal today and will now face a big challenge with No. 1 seed Florida State

It was a quick and easy game for Georgia Tech today in the opening round of the 2025 ACC Tournament. The Yellow Jackets scored five runs in the first inning and cruised to an 8-0 win over Cal and the reward for the Yellow Jackets? A matchup with No. 1 seed Florida State, which is one of the best teams in the entire country.

Georgia Tech and Florida State were scheduled to play a weekend series in Tallahassee last month, but the series was canceled. The Seminoles are the favorite to win the tournament, but can the Yellow Jackets provide a challenge? If they do, it will likely be because their two All-ACC players had big days.

Georgia Tech softball saw two Yellow Jackets collect post season conference honors as freshman Alyssa Willer was named Third Team All-ACC and ACC All-Freshman and red-shirt freshman Gracyn Tucker was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team.

After a breakout performance against Troy mid-February, Willer solidified a starting spot in Tech’s outfield, making 38 starts and 42 total appearances in the outfield. Her .362 batting average, .504 on base percentage, and .649 slugging percentage led the team for majority of the season and forced her to be the most walked Jacket of the season (28). In her freshman campaign, Willer has recorded 31 runs, 34 hits, two doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 26 RBI, and 61 total bases. She owns one of Tech’s four grand slams this season which lifted Tech to its 8-5 victory over Cal. Defensively, Willer is one of three starters to hold a spotless 1.000 fielding percentage.

In her comeback season, Tucker has been one of Tech’s most powerful batters of the season. Not only did she start all 47 games as the Jackets’ third baseman, but she led the team in runs (33), home runs (12), RBI (40), and total bases (84). She is the only other Jacket besides Willer to hold a slugging percentage over .600. Of Tech’s four grand slams this season, Tucker was responsible for two of them, the first of which was Tech’s first grand slam against a ranked opponent since 2022 and the second of which helped the Jackets walk away with the series with against Pitt.

The two All-Freshman honorees are the first since the 2022 season and bring the program to six All-Freshman honors since the award started in 2017.

