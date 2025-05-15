LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs No.20 Duke Baseball, Game One Score
Georgia Tech is coming off of a series win vs Louisville and the Yellow Jackets head into the final weekend of the season trying to get into position to host a regional in the NCAA Tournament. Georgia Tech is traveling to No. 20 Duke tonight to try and get another series win vs a ranked team.
Here is how the Yellow Jackets are lining up tonight:
1. CF Drew Burress
2.1B Kent Schmidt
3. SS Kyle Lodise
4. RF Alex Hernandez
5. C Vahn Lackey
6. LF Caleb Daniel
7. 3B Carson Kerce
8. 2B Will Baker
9. DH Drew Rogers
Tate McKee is on the mound tonight.
Top of the 1st
