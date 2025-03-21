LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Notre Dame Baseball Score
After a midweek win over Gardner-Webb, Georgia Tech is on the road for another ACC series today and their opponent is Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish are 12-6 so far this season and 1-5 in ACC play. Georgia Tech is 17-4 and 4-2 in ACC play heading into this evening's game.
Here is the lineup that the Yellow Jackets are using today:
1. SS Kyle Lodise
2. CF Drew Burress
3. LF Caleb Daniel
4. 1B Alex Hernandez
5. DH Tyler Neises
6. C Vahn Lackey
7. 3B Carson Kerce
8. 2B Will Baker
9. RF Parker Brosius
Tate McKee is on the mound for the Yellow Jackets this afternoon.
Top of the 1st
Georgia Tech is off and running today. Lodise hit a leadoff home run to get the Yellow Jackets a 1-0 lead, Burress reached on an error, then Daniel blasted a two-run home run to put Georgia Tech up 3-0. Hernandez walked after that, but Georgia Tech could not get anything out of it.
Bottom of the 1st
McKee gets two strikeouts and gets to the 2nd without giving up any runs. Georgia Tech leads 3-0.
Top of the 2nd
Georgia Tech went back to work in the second. After Baker got on base with a walk, Lodise delivered again with a two-out 2-run home run to put Georgia Tech up 5-0. It was the second home run in as many at bats today for the Yellow Jackets shortstop. Burress grounded out to end the inning, but the lead was now 5-0.
Bottom of the 2nd
McKee pitches around a walk for his second scoreless inning of the game. Georgia Tech leads 5-0 going to the 3rd.
Top of the 3rd
