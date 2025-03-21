How to Watch and Listen: No. 8 Georgia Tech Women's Basketball vs No.9 Richmond In The NCAA Tournament First Round
Today is the opening day of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament and Georgia Tech will begin what they hope is a long run when they face Richmond tonight in Los Angeles.
The Yellow Jackets are coming off an ACC Tournament quarterfinal run where they upended Virginia Tech to meet top-seeded NC State in the quarterfinals. Georgia Tech avenged a regular season loss to the Hokies behind a trio of Jackets in double-figures, paced by Tonie Morgan’s 19-point performance. The Yellow Jackets used a strong fourth quarter to break away from the Hokies and secure their fourth quarterfinals appearance under head coach Nell Fortner, and first since 2022. In the quarterfinal round, Tech took No. 1-seeded NC State to the final seconds, dropping a heartbreaking decision, 73-72. The Wolfpack took the lead on a pair of free throws with seven seconds on the clock. Morgan shined once again, dropping 21 points, while Kara Dunn also chipped in 21 points.
Richmond is making its fifth appearance in the NCAA Tournament, earning a No. 8 seed, the highest by an Atlantic-10 Conference team since 2016. The Spiders are 0-5 in the Big Dance after falling in the first round in 2024. With a commanding 17-1 A-10 record, Richmond claimed the outright regular season conference title, but fell to Saint Joseph’s in the semifinal tournament game. The Spiders currently lead the A-10 in assists per game (17.4, 22nd nationally), field goal percentage (49.2%, third nationally) and three-point percentage (38.3%, fifth nationally). The Spiders also rank ninth nationally in three-pointers made per game, converting 9.4 on average.
Georgia Tech and Richmond are meeting for the third time in program history on the hardwood, and first since 1988. The Yellow Jackets claimed both outings to hold the series advantage between the squads.
Here is how you can watch tonight's game:
GEORGIA TECH (21-10, 9-9 ACC) vs. RV RICHMOND (27-6, 17-1 A-10)
Friday, March 20, 2025 | 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT | Los Angeles, Calif. | Pauley Pavilion
Television: ESPNEWS| Watch Online (Announcers: Dave O’Brien, Christy Winters-Scott, Holly Rowe)
Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App (Play-by-Play: Richard Musterer)
