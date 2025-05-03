LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Western Carolina Baseball, Game Two Score
After picking up a 13-4 opening game win vs Western Carolina last night, Georgia Tech is back on the field today to try and get the series win vs the Catamounts. While the Yellow Jackets are playing an overmatched opponent, it was still good to see them hit the ball well en route to victory.
First pitch is set for 3:20 and here is how the Yellow Jackets are going to be lining up for today's game:
1. SS Kyle Lodise
2. CF Drew Burress
3. DH Kent Schmidt
4. 1B Alex Hernandez
5. C Vahn Lackey
6. 3B Carson Kerce
7. LF Caleb Daniel
8. 2B Will Baker
9. RF Connor Shouse
Brady Jones is the starter tonight for the Yellow Jackets.
Top of the 1st
Jones allows a single and a walk, but no runs. 0-0 going to the bottom of the 1st
Bottom of the 1st
A scoreless 1-2-3 inning for the Yellow Jackets. 0-0 going to the 2nd
Top of the 2nd
A scoreless inning from Jones. Game is tied 0-0 going to the bottom of the 2nd
Bottom of the 2nd
Kerce draws a walk, but no hits or runs for Georgia Tech. 0-0 going to the 3rd
Top of the 3rd
Two singles and a walk loaded the bases and then a ground out was able to get the first run of the game. WCU leads 1-0 going to the bottom of the 3rd
Bottom of the 3rd
Baker got a leadoff double, but no runs for Georgia Tech. WCU leads 1-0 going to the 4th
Top of the 4th
