LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Western Michigan Broncos Baseball Score

Can Georgia Tech get a game one victory over Western Michigan today?

Jackson Caudell

After a midweek win over West Georgia, Georgia Tech is back on the field today looking to build off of that win and defeat Western Michigan. The Yellow Jackets are going to be facing the Broncos today in game one of their weekend series. The Yellow Jackets won their opening weekend series vs Old Dominion, but split their four-game series with Marshall last weekend.

Pregame

Georgia Tech's Lineup today:

1. SS Kyle Lodise

2. CF Drew Burress

3. DH Kent Schmidt

4. 1B Alex Hernandez

5. LF Tyler Neises

6. 3B Vahn Lackey

7. LF Caleb Daniel

8. 9. C Drew Rogers

9. 2B Carson Kerce

Top of the 1st

Mckee strikes out two and only allows one hit. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the inning.

Bottom of the 1st

Lodise walked to start the inning and the Burress brought the first runs across the plate with a 2-run HR to make it 2-0 and that is the score heading to the 2nd.

Top of the 2nd

Mckee allows a walk and a single, but strikes out three more batters and keeps the lead at 2-0 heading to the bottom of the inning.

Bottom of the 2nd

How to Watch

Friday- 4 PM

TV: ACC Network Extra |

Play-by-Play: Wiley Ballard

Analyst: Dusty Isaacs

Series History

SERIES STATS

Overall: GT leads, 4-0

Home: GT leads, 4-0

Starting Pitcher

Tate McKee will be on the mound today for GT.

