LIVE Updates - No. 14 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Miami Baseball, Game One Score

Georgia Tech has won six straight ACC games and looks to extend that streak tonight against Miami

Jackson Caudell

Georgia Tech has won six consecutive ACC games and they are looking to extend that streak tonight against Miami on the road. The Yellow Jackets are coming off of a loss to Georgia in their midweek game at Truist Park, but come into tonight's game in first place in the ACC.

Here is how the Yellow Jackets are lining up for game one of the series vs the Hurricanes:

1. SS Kyle Lodise

2. CF Drew Burress

3. 2B Alex Hernandez

4. LF Caleb Daniel

5. C Vahn Lackey

6. 3B Carson Kerce

7. 1B John Giesler

8. DH Will Baker

9. RF Parker Brosius

Tate McKee is the starter tonight for the Yellow Jackets.

Top of the 1st

Burress walked and stole second, but no hits or runs for Georgia Tech. 0-0 going to the bottom of the inning.

Bottom of the 1st

McKee pitches a quick 1-2-3 inning. 0-0 going to the 2nd

Top of the 2nd

Kerce walks, but no hits and not runs for GT. 0-0 going to the bottom of the inning

Bottom of the 2nd

McKee gives up one single, but no runs. 0-0 going to the 3rd

Top of the 3rd

Losdise gets a single, but no runs for the Yellow Jackets. 0-0 going to the bottom of the 3rd

Bottom of the 3rd

JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

