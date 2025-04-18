LIVE Updates - No. 14 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Miami Baseball, Game One Score
Georgia Tech has won six consecutive ACC games and they are looking to extend that streak tonight against Miami on the road. The Yellow Jackets are coming off of a loss to Georgia in their midweek game at Truist Park, but come into tonight's game in first place in the ACC.
Here is how the Yellow Jackets are lining up for game one of the series vs the Hurricanes:
1. SS Kyle Lodise
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 2B Alex Hernandez
4. LF Caleb Daniel
5. C Vahn Lackey
6. 3B Carson Kerce
7. 1B John Giesler
8. DH Will Baker
9. RF Parker Brosius
Tate McKee is the starter tonight for the Yellow Jackets.
Top of the 1st
Burress walked and stole second, but no hits or runs for Georgia Tech. 0-0 going to the bottom of the inning.
Bottom of the 1st
McKee pitches a quick 1-2-3 inning. 0-0 going to the 2nd
Top of the 2nd
Kerce walks, but no hits and not runs for GT. 0-0 going to the bottom of the inning
Bottom of the 2nd
McKee gives up one single, but no runs. 0-0 going to the 3rd
Top of the 3rd
Losdise gets a single, but no runs for the Yellow Jackets. 0-0 going to the bottom of the 3rd
Bottom of the 3rd
