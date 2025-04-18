CBS Sports Projects Georgia Tech's Most Valuable Player For The Upcoming 2025 Season
Georgia Tech wrapped up spring practice last week and while the transfer portal is going on right now, the Yellow Jackets are headed toward what they hope is a special season. This team is bringing back not one, but two good quarterbacks, one of the ACC's best running backs, experience on the offensive line, and experience at linebacker and in the secondary. If the Yellow Jackets get guys to step up at wide receiver and on the defensive line, this team could be a sneaky contender in the ACC.
But who is the Yellow Jackets most valuable player heading into the season? Most would pick the quarterback, Haynes King, but CBS Sports analyst Will Backus went with a different direction for his choice and picked running back Jamal Haynes:
"Quarterback Haynes King also deserves a nod. He's a winner that gives Georgia Tech the edge it needs to compete against more talented teams. But Haynes has long been one of the most underrated running backs in college football. He's got 2,003 yards and 16 touchdowns rushing over the past two seasons and even has nice receiving upside, providing a steady hand and versatility for Tech's offense."
If Haynes is healthy this season, an All-ACC season might be on the way for him and this offense. He is one of the most explosive backs in the country and is also a threat to catch the ball out of the backfield. He is one of the quickest backs in the country as well and is dangerous when he is able to put his foot in the ground and make one cut up-field and running away from the defense.
During spring practice, running backs coach Norval Mackenzie talked a lot about how he wanted to keep Haynes fresh and what he wants to see from him this season:
" So, you know, injuries is part of the game, so you never could control that. And like you mentioned, he was hurt from day one, and we tried to manage it all season. I think how we manage it this year is by having a collective group of guys that we have and maybe not take away from Jamal, but he probably played too many snaps last year. He didn't even play as many snaps as he did in some games. But that was a comfort level, just because the talent I feel like he is. Moving forward, we got a group of guys who are competing right now to kind of get in the mix and be a part of what we want to have this fall. And so I think how I manage him is by bringing other guys along where we can have a couple, one, two, one, two, three punches, sort of speak, as we progress. All right, so in terms of his transition You know, I felt like he did a really good job transitioning to, from wire receiver to running back. I think he's better now as a running back in terms of understanding where he fits in protection. He's always been a good statured kid, so he does a great job running behind his pads, really good in space, which he was able to be at the wide receiver position. So I think the combination of him being an unbelievable receiver, mixed with the running back now, I mean he's a guy who can be at every down back for us and creating mismatches in the past game as well as the run game."
Haynes could be in store for a big season in 2025 and if he is, that should mean Georgia Tech is in the thick of the ACC race.
Additional Links
Georgia Tech Basketball: 2027 G Nasir Anderson Receives Offer From Georgia Tech
Former Georgia Tech Quarterback Zach Pyron Will Re-Enter The Transfer Portal After Brief Stop At Minnesota
Georgia Tech Will Reportedly Get Visit From Experienced Penn State Transfer Offensive Lineman