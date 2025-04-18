New List Ranks Two Yellow Jackets Among The Top 150 Players in College Football
Georgia Tech wrapped up spring practice last week and while the transfer portal is going on right now, the Yellow Jackets are headed toward what they hope is a special season. This team is bringing back not one, but two good quarterbacks, one of the ACC's best running backs, experience on the offensive line, and experience at linebacker and in the secondary. If the Yellow Jackets get guys to step up at wide receiver and on the defensive line, this team could be a sneaky contender in the ACC.
Speaking of Georgia Tech's quarterback and running back, both Haynes King and Jamal Haynes made the recent list from CBS Sports analyst Blake Brockermeyer that ranked the top 150 college football players for the 2025 season. Haynes King ranked at No. 56 and Jamal Haynes ranked No. 127:
56. Haynes King | QB | Georgia Tech
"Gritty dual-threat who battled through injuries late in the year. Completed 72% with 11 TDs and just 1 INT, while rushing for 578 yards and 11 more scores. Drives defenses crazy with his legs — always seems to move the chains."
127. Jamal Haynes | RB | Georgia Tech
"Explosive all-purpose back with 944 rushing yards, 12 TDs and 28 catches. Averaged 5.6 YPC with 24 explosive runs. Shifty, powerful and fast with the ability to slash through holes and hit the second level. Expect increased touches in 2025."
If Jamal Haynes is healthy this season, an All-ACC season might be on the way for him and this offense. He is one of the most explosive backs in the country and is also a threat to catch the ball out of the backfield. He is one of the quickest backs in the country as well and is dangerous when he is able to put his foot in the ground and make one cut up-field and running away from the defense.
During spring practice, running backs coach Norval Mackenzie talked a lot about how he wanted to keep Haynes fresh and what he wants to see from him this season:
" So, you know, injuries is part of the game, so you never could control that. And like you mentioned, he was hurt from day one, and we tried to manage it all season. I think how we manage it this year is by having a collective group of guys that we have and maybe not take away from Jamal, but he probably played too many snaps last year. He didn't even play as many snaps as he did in some games. But that was a comfort level, just because the talent I feel like he is. Moving forward, we got a group of guys who are competing right now to kind of get in the mix and be a part of what we want to have this fall. And so I think how I manage him is by bringing other guys along where we can have a couple, one, two, one, two, three punches, sort of speak, as we progress. All right, so in terms of his transition You know, I felt like he did a really good job transitioning to, from wire receiver to running back. I think he's better now as a running back in terms of understanding where he fits in protection. He's always been a good statured kid, so he does a great job running behind his pads, really good in space, which he was able to be at the wide receiver position. So I think the combination of him being an unbelievable receiver, mixed with the running back now, I mean he's a guy who can be at every down back for us and creating mismatches in the past game as well as the run game."
In a recent article ranking the top quarterbacks in the country, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg ranked King 9th and included some interesting quotes from an ACC defensive coordinator and a General Manager from the conference about King:
Why he's ranked: "King is set to enter his sixth college season this fall, and he brings an exciting combination of experience and varied skills for a Georgia Tech team set to take another jump. He's one of the nation's most accomplished dual-threat quarterbacks, after rushing for 1,324 yards and 21 touchdowns during the past two seasons. King has dealt with injuries, sitting out most of the 2021 season and several games last year, but he can hurt defenses in multiple ways when healthy. In 2023, he joined Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels as the only quarterbacks with at least 2,800 passing yards, 25 touchdown passes, 700 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. Despite sitting out two games and being limited in two others, King still eclipsed 2,000 passing yards, approached his 2023 rushing total and showed significant improvement in his overall efficiency."
What they're saying: Georgia Tech coach Brent Key pointed to King's improvement in 2024, telling me last month, "He made a ton of improvement, went from 16 interceptions the year before that and limited it to only two last year. One was a throwaway early in the season and one in the last game, so he made a drastic improvement there."
Others in the ACC recognize King's intangibles.
"Haynes King is a winner, competitor, almost an elite runner," an ACC defensive coordinator said. "He was fast, fast."
"I'm very high on King as far as a college QB," an ACC general manager said. "He's not a guy that will be a top draft pick but knows how to win and he's tough as s---."
If King can stay healthy this season then Georgia Tech should remain a dynamic offense.
King is one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the country and he makes the Yellow Jackets offense hard to stop. King threw for 303 yards and two touchdowns as well as running for 110 yards and three touchdowns in the eight overtime loss to Georgia after the game, head coach Brent Key spoke about him and his performance, as well as what this game signals for the program moving forward:
""He's a warrior. He's one of the toughest kids I've ever been around in my life. He wills others around. Proud of him. Proud of all of them.
"Correct, but, the game's-- there's so much about college football that's special, And there's so many things that as a college football coach that you take pride in. Yeah, the judgment comes from when the scoreboard hits zero. But the things we do with these kids and to see these kids grow and mature, to see them do what they do in school, do what they do socially, do what they do each week on the football field, they're special. They're special. And it hurts. It hurts them. That locker room, I've never seen anything like that. What I know about these kids, what I know about this team, what I know about this school, this emotion will turn into fuel, and we'll use that fuel."
Haynes King and Jamal Haynes are one of the most talented backfields in the country and are hoping to lead the Yellow Jackets to big things in 2025.
